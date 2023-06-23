Aminat Yusuf is a law student who graduated from Lagos State University (LASU) in Nigeria with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 on a scale of 5.0.

She is the first LASU graduate to achieve this feat in the university’s 40 years of existence.

Legit.ng curate new things about the first class graduate which include some of the history set and the reward she got on convocation day.

Aminat said it was not easy as an undergraduate. Photo credit: Aminat Yusuf Source: LASU

Source: Facebook

01.She is the first undergraduate in 40 years to achieve a perfect CGPA

Aminat Yusuf studied law and graduated as the best student in her faculty and the entire university. She was motivated by her previous academic performance in direct entry (DE) programme at LASU.

02. She struggled financially

She thanked her parents for their sacrifice and support, and said she did not want other students to face the same hardship she did. She noted that some point she was surviving on only garri alone in the campus.

She is a journalist and a businesswoman’s daughter. She said her parents inspired her from their different careers and encouraged her to pursue excellence all the time.

03.She plans to launch a YouTube channel to teach law.

Yusuf said she wants to give back to society through her immediate community by sharing her knowledge and passion for law online through a YouTube channel.

04. She was rewarded with N10 million

The Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu rewarded him with 10 million naira. The governor congratulated her on her remarkable achievement and said she has made Lagos proud.

