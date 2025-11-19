The best graduating student of the MBBS Class of 2025, COOUCOM, has shared virtues that helped her achieve academic success

21-year-old Chioma Karen Njelita finished with distinctions in 7 medical fields to emerge as the overall best graduand

She mentioned family upbringing, dedication, discipline, and hard work as factors that helped her succeed

Best graduating student of the MBBS Class of 2025, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University College of Medicine (COOUCOM), Awka, Anambra state, Dr. Chioma Karen Njelita, has shared values that defined her academic life to emerge as the best that she has become.

Best COOUCOM doctor shares values that helped her achieve 7 distinctions and excel in medical school. Credit: Chioma Njelita

Source: Original

The 21-year-old medical doctor graduated with distinctions in seven (7) medical courses to emerge best graduating medical student of her set.

She came out with distinctions in Internal Medicine, Surgery, Community Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Pharmacology, and Pathology during the 12th Induction Ceremony of the College of Medicine held on Tuesday, November 18.

Top medical student reveals success tips

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng during the ceremony, Dr. Njelita noted that her academic success stemmed from her solid family upbringing, discipline, hard work, and dedication to her studies.

She said, "I am dedicating my academic success to my family upbringing, dedication to my studies, hard work, and discipline. From the cradle, my parents had demanded nothing less than utmost success. I also owe my success to the Almighty God, who has continued to grant me favour in the eyes of my examiners."

"My lecturers also contributed immensely to my academic success. Without them, I wouldn't have qualified to become a medical doctor. They inspired me and imparted the requisite knowledge in me that made me what I am today."

"I had many challenging moments in my academic journey, because medicine is very versatile and very demanding. There were times that I would fail my tests, but I would quickly pick myself up and work even harder. All these have defined my academic journey and made me even more confident."

"Becoming the best graduating student with seven distinctions is a huge win for me and for everyone who had invested in me. This is also a win for every girl-child."

How COOU trains, tests future doctors

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Kate Omenugha, congratulated the inductees, and noted that it is not very easy to pass through the College of Medicine of the University, because, according to her, she tightened the medical college since she assumed office, so that the university will not graduate "Yahoo Yahoo or Indian hemp medical doctors."

Top graduating doctor of COOUCOM 2025 reveals secrets behind her 7 medical distinctions. Credit: Chioma Njelita

Source: Original

She said, "One of the major criteria for graduating as a medical doctor in this university is that you must have 75% class attendance. We stepped some students down, so that they would not graduate because they didn't meet with attendance criterion."

"Discipline is the first thing you have to learn as a medical doctor. You should also learn to respect your seniors, so that you can learn from them."

Earlier in his address during the induction of the 81 newly qualified doctors into the medical profession to mark their official transition from students to medical practitioners, the Provost of the College of Medicine, Professor Lawrence Ikeako, congratulated the graduands on their exceptional achievement after 6 years of rigorous study and perseverance.

He emphasised that the essence of their induction and upcoming housemanship (internship) is to prepare them for independent practice and stressed the importance of upholding patient confidentiality and the code of ethics throughout their careers.

The keynote speaker, Prof. J.I. Adimma, urged the new doctors to embrace compassionate care, integrity, and professionalism.

He acknowledged the challenges within the health sector, but implored the inductees to remain resilient and contribute their skills to improving healthcare in Nigeria.

The solemn ceremony, held at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Pathology Auditorium, Amaku, Awka, was attended by a host of dignitaries, faculty members, and proud families.

The event's highlight was the administration of the Hippocratic Oath to the inductees. The oath signifies a lifelong commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards of medical practice and service to humanity.

The ceremony concluded with a sense of accomplishment and a commitment to upholding the values of the profession, as the new doctors prepared to embark on their professional journeys in healthcare.

FUTA student sets new CGPA record

In a related development, the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) announced that Akindunbi Aduragbemi Isaac achieved a cumulative grade‑point average (CGPA) of 4.98, the highest ever recorded at the institution.

The Civil & Environmental Engineering graduate recorded nearly all semesters at a perfect score of 5.0, except for one semester where he earned 4.85.

FUTA recognised him as the overall best graduating student for the 2024/2025 session, making this feat a notable milestone in the university’s academic history.

Source: Legit.ng