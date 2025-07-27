The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the National Youth Service Corps’ refusal to permit female corps members to wear skirts, in observance of their religious beliefs, breached constitutional rights

Justice Hauwa Yilwa declared the enforcement of trousers as the sole uniform option for women an infringement on freedom of religion and human dignity

The judgement awarded damages and ordered the NYSC to recognise religious exemptions and issue certificates to the affected applicants

In a landmark decision on 13 June 2025, the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) violated constitutional rights by prohibiting female corps members from wearing skirts in line with their religious beliefs.

Justice Hauwa Yilwa, in delivering her judgement, declared the NYSC’s enforcement of trousers as the sole acceptable uniform for women unconstitutional.

Court orders NYSC to allow skirts for female corps members

Source: Twitter

She stated that the policy infringed upon the applicants’ rights to freedom of religion and human dignity, as guaranteed by Section 38(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Corps members cite religious grounds

The consolidated cases were filed by former corps members Miss Ogunjobi Blessing and Miss Ayuba Vivian, who asserted that being compelled to wear trousers contradicted their Christian faith. Both cited Deuteronomy 22:5, which they interpreted as prohibiting women from wearing male-associated garments.

According to the court documents sighted on Sunday, the suits—filed under FHC/ABJ/CS/989/2020 and FHC/ABJ/CS/988/2020—argued that the NYSC’s policy amounted to religious discrimination and degrading treatment. The applicants sought a declaration that their right to manifest religious beliefs through their attire had been violated.

Court grants reliefs to corps members

Justice Yilwa granted all reliefs requested, including an order mandating the NYSC to recognise and allow skirts for female corps members who present genuine religious objections. The court also directed the scheme to recall the affected applicants and issue them their service certificates.

The judgement read, “A declaration that the refusal to allow skirts for religious purposes is unconstitutional. An order mandating the NYSC to recognise and permit the use of skirts for female corps members with genuine religious objections. A directive compelling the NYSC to recall the affected former corps members and issue their certificates accordingly.”

Damages awarded for religious and dignity violations

Although both applicants sought ₦10 million in damages, the court awarded ₦500,000 each, citing the amount as reasonable in light of the circumstances. The ruling highlighted the harassment, embarrassment, and humiliation suffered by the women at the hands of NYSC officials.

Justice Yilwa declared, “The actions of the respondents resulted in the applicants being embarrassed and humiliated. This is a blatant infringement of their fundamental rights.”

The case has sparked renewed discourse on balancing national uniform policies with constitutionally protected freedoms.

