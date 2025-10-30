The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, said the federal government will stop the use of chalkboards in schools across the country

Alausa said the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration will eliminate the use of chalkboards by 2027

According to Alausa, the federal government plans that every school in Nigeria will have a smart board

FCT, Abuja - The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said it will eliminate the use of chalkboards for teaching in schools by 2027.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, promised to ensure that all schools in Nigeria have smart boards in line with the global best practices.

Alausa says FG will eliminate the use of chalkboards by 2027.

Alausa reaffirmed Tinubu’s commitment to bridging the digital divide across the education sector in Nigeria.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Alausa made this known in Abuja during a ministerial roundtable meeting.

“We’ve also launched a smart board two weeks ago. “Our goal is that by 2027, every school in Nigeria will have a smart board.

“This is how we can cascade high-quality education to every child, irrespective of where they live, their background, or their parents’ social status.”

According to Alausa, the deployment of interactive smart boards would gradually replace traditional chalkboards in public schools.

Alausa explained that the smart board will enable a more dynamic, engaging, and technology-driven classroom experience.

The education minister further explained that the devices would allow teachers to integrate multimedia, digital textbooks, and real-time interactions into lessons.

He said this will help students to not only listen but also explore, engage, and participate actively in the learning process.

