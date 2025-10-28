The best graduating student of Osun State University, Faidat Adetu, has opened up about her experience in school

Faidat, who graduated with a 4.86 cumulative grade point average (CGPA), shared how she balanced her academics and leadership roles

In this insightful interview with Legit.ng, the 20-year-old shared her admission journey, her experience in school, and her study techniques

Faidat Adetu received nationwide appraisal when she emerged as the best graduating student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) in its recently concluded convocation.

The intelligent 20-year-old from Ogun State graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering with a 4.86 CGPA.

UNIOSUN’s BGS got admission through direct entry

Faidat, who grew up in Lagos but later moved to Osun state, shared how she got admission to UNIOSUN through direct entry.

She opened up using the Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB) route to gain admission

She told Legit.ng :

“I gained admission into UNIOSUN through Direct Entry. While it came a little later than I expected, the process was seamless. The year before, I had been a JUPEB student, and that season of diligence paid off beautifully when it was time.

“I chose UNIOSUN for its fast academic calendar and seamless session; I didn’t want to ever worry about strikes. Thanks to the commitment of the management and staff, the university lived up to this standard and even more.”

Faidat shares why she chose mechanical engineering

Faidat told Legit.ng that she chose mechanical engineering after weighing her options as a science student.

She said:

“I chose to study Mechanical Engineering after weighing my options as a science student at the time. My parents have always been supportive. So grateful for them.”

She also shared the study tips that helped him succeed.

Her words:

“Beyond Allah’s grace and my hard work, a few deliberate practices helped:

“Taking every course seriously: No course was too simple or irrelevant to deserve full attention. A good example is in second year when I had to take GNS courses like Use of Library, English, and Philosophy. They may seem peripheral, but I treated them with the same seriousness as core engineering courses, attended classes, submitted assignments promptly, and aimed for excellent grades. I realized later how much that consistency matters for a strong CGPA in the long run.

“Collaboration over competition: I surrounded myself with course-mates who were brilliant, driven and supportive. We shared notes, and encouraged one another. Many of them graduated at the top of their classes too - their academic and emotional support was invaluable.

“Seeking mentorship and building relationships: I learned from those who had achieved the results I wanted. These mentors helped me avoid common mistakes, showed me effective strategies, and shared resources that were helpful to them. Heartfelt appreciation to all my seniors who provided shoulders I could stand on."



UNIOSUN’s BGS held leadership positions

The mechanical engineering graduate opened up about the leadership position she held and how she balanced it with her academics.

She said:

“I took up some leadership and volunteer positions while remaining committed to my academics. As the Pioneer President of APWEN (Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria) UNIOSUN, I led the chapter to organize its inaugural orientation and the faculty’s first academic webinar, built an online presence, and established partnerships, including one with Women in Infrastructure Community Africa (WICA).

“As Academic Director of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, I organized tutorials, coordinated peer support for students, and co-led the department’s first SIWES-preparation webinar. I also helped coach the team that won the faculty’s debate competition, our department’s first-ever victory in that event. Before those, I served as General Secretary and later Chairman of the Department’s Electoral Committee, Vice President of the UNIOSUN Plogging Community, and volunteered with the Osun Donates Blood Drive, handling documentation and data management.

“Balancing these responsibilities with my studies wasn’t the easiest. I learned early on that balance isn’t about doing everything equally but giving focused attention to what matters most at each time. Early planning, delegation, and a study routine helped me lead effectively while sustaining a strong academic performance.

UNIOSUN’s Faidat Adetu shares future aspirations

Sharing her aspirations, the fresh graduate opened up about what the future holds for her.

She told Legit.ng :

“My future as a mechanical engineering professional revolves around design. I am currently working towards becoming a Mechanical Design Engineer. Exploring Industrial Design and pursuing postgraduate studies are also goals I intend to achieve in the near future.”

“I’m open to any opportunity that broadens my exposure and offers international experience. Opportunities that challenge me, refine my perspective, and help me grow both personally and professionally.”

Source: Legit.ng