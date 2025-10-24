A young Nigerian lady has expressed her happiness on social media after securing a contract with an Australian brand

According to the lady, she had been looking forward to improving her portfolio and working with brands around the world

Fortunately, after participating in the Hallelujah Challenge, she received a positive email from an Australian company she had applied to

Nigerian lady shares her joy with netizens after securing a contract with an Australian brand.

Lady secures contract with Australian company

Her efforts produced a positive outcome following her participation in the Hallelujah Challenge organised by Nathaniel Bassey.

Sharing her excitement on the X app via her handle @thedigitalmaven, she tagged Nathaniel Bassey and expressed great joy at the achievement.

She explained that she had been aiming to expand her professional reach and work with brands at an international level.

The contract, she said, represented a huge breakthrough and a stepping stone for future international engagements.

In her words:

"Hi guys! See what the lord has done! For a while, I have been looking to improve my portfolio and work with brands all around the world. I just got the contract with an Australian brand and I am certain that is is the floor opener for other international deals.

"If you’re wondering who I am and what I do, I’ll tell you. My name is Lillian, I am a result oriented and detailed social media strategist, I develop strategies that help brands scale their social media presence and meet their organizational goals. Please hire me."

The email from the Australian company confirmed their intention to engage her services for marketing and promotional activities, referencing the details outlined in her statement of work.

It read:

"Hi Lilian, after internal discussions, my team is pleased to engage your services for the marketing and promotion of our brand as detailed in your SOW. Below is the summary of our brand information, audience insights, digital assets, competitor overview, and business goals."

Reactions as lady secures contract with Australian company

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's post.

Xpertxopy said:

"Congratulations dear. Don't give up, you're much closer than you think."

Prometheus said:

"Is religion the reason why many Nigerians are so stomach churningly gullible???"

Previous Babalola said:

"Congratulations! I'm using your testimony as a point of contact for mine before the end of the year. I've been trusting God for a job for a while now. I believe in Him, I will come back to testify here."

Oghale added:

"Congratulations. More doors are opening."

Italoye said:

"We celebrate here too. We self be humans. Congratulations, sis."

