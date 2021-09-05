Ninety-six students have been expelled in Kaduna state over malpractices and other academic misconducts

The management of Kaduna Polytechnic in a circular listed the names of students from various departments

The polytechnic disclosed the names of students who were affected by the punitive measures taken by the academic board of the institution

Kaduna - The Kaduna Polytechnic has expelled 96 students from various departments cutting across 100 to 400 level over malpractices and other academic misconducts.

Daily Trust reports that this was made known in a circular dated September 1, and signed by H.S Jandutse.

The circular with reference number KPT/CA/S/PR. 11/VOL.XXIII/417 indicated that the disciplinary measures were taken by the academic board of the institution.

The board during its extra-ordinary meeting on Wednesday, August 25, considered the reports examination malpractice committed.

Out of the 96 students tried, 85 were expelled while 8 others were suspended for failure to appear before the examination malpractice committees.

While one was exonerated, another was rusticated and one other had his certificate withdrawn for impersonation in exams hall.

Federal polytechnic expels 51 students

Earlier, fifty-one students in the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa were expelled for alleged involvement in exam malpractice.

A spokesperson for the polytechnic, Malam Uba Mana, disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, August 18, that the alleged malpractices occurred during the 2019/2020 academic session.

He said the expelled undergraduates comprised both full-time and part-time students. The spokesperson stated that the academic board of the institution has approved the punitive action imposed on the undergraduates.

Yabatech, Ilaro Poly emerge top in new ranking of Nigerian polytechnics

Meanwhile, Webometrics has released the July 2021 edition of its ranking of the universities and other higher education institutions across the world.

A closer look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that Yaba College of Technology, Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, and Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, occupied the top spots among the polytechnics.

Among the top three, the Lagos State Polytechnic is the only state-owned; the other two are federal-owned polytechnics.

Legit.ng gathers that the aim of the ranking is to promote academic web presence and support the Open Access initiatives.

