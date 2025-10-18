Three students of Ebonyi State University have been expelled for allegedly possessing firearms during the school’s SUG election

Vice Chancellor Professor Michael Awoke described their actions as criminal and vowed to stamp out cultism and intimidation on campus

The suspects are already facing prosecution after police arrested them with guns and live ammunition during the election

The management of Ebonyi state University (EBSU), Abakaliki, has expelled three students accused of brandishing firearms during the recent Students’ Union Government (SUG) election on campus.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Michael Awoke, made the announcement at the weekend during the inauguration of the newly elected SUG executives held at the university’s main campus.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Michael Awoke addresses students during the SUG inauguration at Ebonyi State University. Photo: EBSU

Source: UGC

He described the action of the expelled students as criminal and unacceptable, stating that such conduct had no place within the institution, PUNCH reported.

Cultism and violence will not be tolerated

According to the Vice Chancellor, the decision to expel the students was part of a broader effort to curb violence and intimidation among students.



“This issue of cultism is banned in Ebonyi State University as long as Professor Michael Awoke is the Vice Chancellor. This issue of coming to the University environment with guns must stop. The issue of using guns to intimidate my lecturers to award you marks must stop with immediate effect.

To that effect, these three students already involved are hereby expelled from the University,” he declared.

Case already before competent court

Reports indicate that the expelled students were apprehended by the police during the election after being allegedly found with guns and live ammunition.

They were accused of firing shots to disperse the crowd and attempting to attack the Dean of Student Affairs.

Police arrest students found with dangerous weapons. Photo: EBSU

Source: UGC

Awoke confirmed that the case had been filed in court and assured that the institution was closely monitoring proceedings.



“We are following the matter up in the court. Being a student, you unlawfully have a gun you use to intimidate your fellow students, and Dean, because of the SUG election, is not acceptable.

This expulsion will serve as a deterrent to others. By the powers vested in me as the Vice Chancellor of Ebonyi State University, these students are hereby rusticated. They are no longer my students,” he stated.

The Vice Chancellor reiterated that his administration would not compromise on discipline, adding that EBSU must remain an environment for learning, moral uprightness, and peace.

University suspends SUG president, 7 others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the president of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), at the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, Chinedu Ozoagu, and seven other executives of the union had been suspended indefinitely over alleged involvement in cultism, threats to life, and gross misconduct.

The House of Representatives of the SUG suspended the officials following a petition submitted by Christian Okeke, which indicted them of allegedly harbouring and facilitating the activities of cultists and other non-students within the university environment for monetary gains.

The Speaker and Clerk of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Eze and Chidozie Onah confirmed this in a statement on Monday, September 16.

Source: Legit.ng