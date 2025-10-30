Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Candidates Disown Lawsuit Against UNILAG and OAU Over 2025 Post-UTME Irregularities
Education

Candidates Disown Lawsuit Against UNILAG and OAU Over 2025 Post-UTME Irregularities

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Several candidates named in a lawsuit against UNILAG and OAU over alleged Post-UTME irregularities said they were unaware of the legal action until court documents surfaced online
  • The affected students claimed they never authorised any lawyer to represent them and have since struggled to reverse the impact on their admission prospects
  • With JAMB freezing their CAPS profiles due to a court order, many now face uncertainty in their pursuit of university admission

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Several candidates named in a lawsuit filed against the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) have expressed shock at discovering their names listed as plaintiffs, saying they were never informed or consulted before the legal action was taken.

Three of the five named candidates told PREMIUM TIMES they only became aware of the suit after court documents surfaced online.

Candidates named in the UNILAG and OAU Post-UTME lawsuit say they never authorised the legal action.
JAMB froze admission profiles after a court order linked to the 2025 Post-UTME irregularities case. Photo credit: UNILAG/X
Source: Getty Images

Some said they had asked for their names to be removed but had received no response, even as the case continues to affect their chances of securing university admission.

Read also

Reps threaten to arrest JAMB registrar Oloyede, reasons emerge

Post-UTME lawsuit freezes JAMB admission profiles

The legal action, filed by F.K. Nnadi and Co., accused UNILAG and OAU of irregularities in the 2025 Post-UTME process. The firm claimed the universities awarded unjustifiably low scores and withheld some results without explanation.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The suit was filed on behalf of five named candidates—Success Chibuzor, Zainab Oyeleye, Adedeji Samuel, Aliat Monsuru, and Bassey Nsikak—as well as “all other affected candidates.”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which manages the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), was also named as a defendant.

Following an ex parte ruling on 30 September by Justice Mabel Segun-Bello of the Federal High Court in Enugu, JAMB froze the CAPS profiles of the five applicants and the two universities involved.

In a statement issued on 19 October, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said the board would not “alter nor allow any alteration to be carried out on the concerned profiles by any of the parties” in line with the court order.

Read also

Just In: Drama as JAMB officials storm out of Reps hearing amid heated exchange, details emerge

Candidates say they never approved legal action

Despite being listed as plaintiffs, the candidates said they never authorised any law firm to represent them. Aliat Monsuru told PREMIUM TIMES, “I didn’t know they wanted to sue UNILAG…So when I saw it (the lawsuit), I was shocked.” She explained that she had filled out a Google form shared by Alex Onyia, CEO of Educare, after a friend sent it to her. “I thought it was just the way they helped people during JAMB,” she added.

Students disown lawsuit against UNILAG and OAU, citing lack of consent and impact on admissions.
Students disown lawsuit against UNILAG and OAU, citing lack of consent and impact on admissions. Photo credit: OAU
Source: Facebook

High court orders OAU and UNILAG to suspend 2025 post-UTME admission

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Enugu has issued a directive to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, and the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, instructing both institutions to suspend all admission activities stemming from their recently concluded 2025 Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME).

Justice Mabel Segun-Bello delivered the ruling on Tuesday, following an ex parte motion filed by five candidates who claimed to represent themselves and “on behalf of all other affected candidates of the 2025 UNILAG and OAU Post-UTME.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot: