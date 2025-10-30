Several candidates named in a lawsuit against UNILAG and OAU over alleged Post-UTME irregularities said they were unaware of the legal action until court documents surfaced online

The affected students claimed they never authorised any lawyer to represent them and have since struggled to reverse the impact on their admission prospects

With JAMB freezing their CAPS profiles due to a court order, many now face uncertainty in their pursuit of university admission

Several candidates named in a lawsuit filed against the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) have expressed shock at discovering their names listed as plaintiffs, saying they were never informed or consulted before the legal action was taken.

Three of the five named candidates told PREMIUM TIMES they only became aware of the suit after court documents surfaced online.

Some said they had asked for their names to be removed but had received no response, even as the case continues to affect their chances of securing university admission.

Post-UTME lawsuit freezes JAMB admission profiles

The legal action, filed by F.K. Nnadi and Co., accused UNILAG and OAU of irregularities in the 2025 Post-UTME process. The firm claimed the universities awarded unjustifiably low scores and withheld some results without explanation.

The suit was filed on behalf of five named candidates—Success Chibuzor, Zainab Oyeleye, Adedeji Samuel, Aliat Monsuru, and Bassey Nsikak—as well as “all other affected candidates.”

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which manages the Central Admission Processing System (CAPS), was also named as a defendant.

Following an ex parte ruling on 30 September by Justice Mabel Segun-Bello of the Federal High Court in Enugu, JAMB froze the CAPS profiles of the five applicants and the two universities involved.

In a statement issued on 19 October, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin said the board would not “alter nor allow any alteration to be carried out on the concerned profiles by any of the parties” in line with the court order.

Candidates say they never approved legal action

Despite being listed as plaintiffs, the candidates said they never authorised any law firm to represent them. Aliat Monsuru told PREMIUM TIMES, “I didn’t know they wanted to sue UNILAG…So when I saw it (the lawsuit), I was shocked.” She explained that she had filled out a Google form shared by Alex Onyia, CEO of Educare, after a friend sent it to her. “I thought it was just the way they helped people during JAMB,” she added.

