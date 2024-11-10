A teenager from Nigerian Tulip International Colleges has achieved an exceptional score of 1530 in the SAT, including a perfect 800 in Mathematics

Okafor’s dedication and hard work were praised by NTIC Managing Director Fevzullah Bilgin, who highlighted Okafor's inspiring academic excellence

This achievement is said to show the high academic standards at NTIC and the supportive environment that encourages students to excel

Izuchukwu G. Okafor, a student at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), has achieved a remarkable top score in this year's Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT)

Okafor scored an impressive 1530 out of 1600, with 730 in Reading and Writing, and a perfect 800 in Mathematics.

The SAT is a standardized test designed to measure students' skills in Critical Reading, Math, and Writing.

Nigerian student top SAT score

It is widely used for college admissions in the United States and Canada, assessing students' verbal, mathematical, and written abilities.

High Praise for Hard Work and Dedication

In a congratulatory message, NTIC Managing Director Fevzullah Bilgin attributed Okafor's outstanding performance to his diligence and commitment.

"Your hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and you inspire us all to reach for the stars! Keep shining bright," Bilgin remarked, expressing the pride felt by the entire school community.

Speaking on academic excellence, a Nigerian lady Ogunlana Omolara Abiodun who recently graduated from Afe Babalola University told Legit.ng that to achieve academic excellence, one has to have a strong driving force.

In her words:

"I believe it’s essential to have a strong driving force behind your academic pursuits. It helps to cultivate a mindset of diligence and perseverance. I live by the quote, 'Work like you haven’t prayed and pray like you haven’t worked.' This encapsulates the balance of effort and prayers , which I think is vital for anyone striving for success."

Girl clears her WAEC with 9 distinctions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian girl scored nine straight A's in the 2023 WASCE, which has just been released by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The girl, Amaechina Chimbusomma Nwadiuto, is from Anambra state, but she sat for her WASCE in Abuja.

