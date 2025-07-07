The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, visits students of St. John Vianney Science College, Anambra State, who won the Nigeria-UK debate competition, and donates N10 million

Peter Obi, during his visit to students who won the inaugural edition of the Nigeria-UK debate competition, sent strong words to state actors on the importance of education

The college students led by Chinenyenwa Jennifer, Emeoli Benjamin, Obiokafor Catherine and Onwuegbusi Valentine, on June 19, 2025, defeated other schools from Nigeria and the United Kingdom

Awka, Anambra State -The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, issued a bold statement reiterating the importance of education in every society during his visit to St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state, which won the inaugural edition of the Nigeria-UK debate competition.

Legit.ng gathered that the students of St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, Dunukofia local government area of , on Thursday, June 19, emerged as the overall winner of the inaugural edition of the Nigeria-UK debate competition.

Peter Obi issued a bold statement on education during his visit to St. John Vienney Science College in Anambra state, which won the Nigeria-UK debate competition. Photo credit - Mokwugwo Solomon

Source: UGC

The Anambra school beat their counterparts from both Nigeria and the United Kingdom to clinch the coveted prize, in which top schools from both countries participated. The competition was organised by Bring it On Africa, in collaboration with DEBATE MATE, United Kingdom, one of the world's foremost debating institutions.

Peter Obi’s advocacy for education

According to Obi, who is also a former Anambra State governor, there is no greater investment than the one in human capital and the education sector. He argued that the more the government invests in education, the faster the nation grows.

“If oil makes a country rich, Venezuela would have been the richest country in the world because they have ten times more oil than Nigeria and most countries of the world. But we could see that it is not about oil, it is about knowledge,” he stated.

He commended the contestants from the College in the competition, Chinenyenwa Jennifer, Emeoli Benjamin, Obiokafor Catherine and Onwuegbusi Valentine, for their victory in the International Science Debate Competition.

The N10 million donation

Obi encouraged the students to be focused as he emphasised the importance of education as a tool to make a significant impact, as he donated N10 million to the school.

He also noted that Nigeria has not done much in building rail infrastructure, power and other sectors because it has not invested in what is critical to development.

He thanked the director of the school, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), for doing what the government is supposed to be doing in the education sector.

In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, the proprietor of St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, Fr. Ebube Muonso, thanked Peter Obi for his kind gesture, describing him as a great pillar of education in Nigeria.

“We thank God for people like His Excellency, Peter Obi, who have been supporting with his philanthropic spirit. We leverage their philanthropic gestures. I don’t have much, but I believe in buying humanity. I am very happy that the vision is a reality. We are already doing well. We are success-oriented, “ he said.

The students also showed appreciation to the former governor for his attitude towards education, which they said is impossible to underestimate.

They noted that the encouragement from Peter Obi would go a long way to encourage them to face the next competition, which is slated for December this year.

The competition was initiated to launch a powerful intellectual exchange between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

The participants involved four schools invited to represent Nigeria and four schools invited to represent the United Kingdom. St. John Vianney Science College happened to be among the invited schools.

In the first round, the college won against Maghull High School Team, London, and in the second round, it won against the Central Foundation Girls School, London.

Peter Obi issued a bold statement on education during his visit to St. John Vienney Science College in Anambra state, which won the Nigeria-UK debate competition. Photo credit - Mokwugwo Solomon

Source: UGC

Two schools from Nigeria emerged for the finals, namely, St. Augustine College, Jos, the reigning champions of the November 2024 national debate competition held in November 2024, and St. John Vianney Science College, Ukwulu, Anambra state.

However, students of the college gave in a fiery fight and clinched the golden laurel from St. Augustine's Jos to emerge overall champions.

With this, SJVSC students will be travelling to the United Kingdom in December this year to represent Nigeria in the grand finale of the competition.

Peter Obi's N200 million donation to education

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, confirmed that he donated over N200 million within a week for education on Saturday.

While giving a speech during the 70th Anniversary of Queen’s School in Enugu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party explained that he made the decision to provide a future for the younger generation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng