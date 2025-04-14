How to use the JAMB complaint portal: how to raise tickets and resolve issues

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) strives to provide seamless services to candidates, although some may encounter problems during registration. However, JAMB announced that students can raise and solve issues online. Learn how to use the JAMB complaint portal to raise tickets and resolve issues.

JAMB allows candidates to raise and resolve registration issues online through its complaint portal. Photo: @jambgovng (modified by author)

In 2024 , the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) informed candidates that they could raise issues from the comfort of their homes .

, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) informed candidates that they could . Students can raise tickets through the JAMB Central Online Support System (COSS) at no fee .

through the at . The Central Online Support System (COSS) support tickets take a day or two, excluding the weekends and holidays, to be sorted.

How to use the JAMB complaint portal

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is responsible for conducting the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for prospective entry candidates undertaking undergraduate and the Direct Entry (DE) examination. The candidates often experience various challenges with the board that may include the following:

Regularization.

Matriculation list.

Correction of data.

Change of course/Institutions.

JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

Upload of results.

JAMB admission letter.

Purchase of forms.

A screenshot of JAMB support portal. Photo: @jambgovng (modified by author)

JAMB has been attending to students' needs and complaints through their offices for years. However, with the announcement about the introduction of a ticketing platform, the long queues are a thing of the past. According to JAMB's X account, candidates are advised not to visit the JAMB headquarters to lodge complaints. JAMB stated:

All complaint(s) lodged on the ticketing platform are treated promptly. Please do not travel to the Board’s headquarters, or offices for what you can do at a more convenient ticketing platform.

The steps for lodging a complaint are as follows:

1. Visit the official JAMB website.

2. Navigate to the JAMB Central Online Support System (COSS) portal. The COSS portal allows you to create a ticket for your inquiry or access an already existing complaint.

3. There are different support areas, so you need to select one of these, and click on either "Candidate" or "General Support Ticket".

4. Create a ticket for your complaint and ensure you provide your personal information and details about your issue.

5. Select whether you’re a JAMB candidate or are complaining on behalf of someone else.

A screenshot of JAMB registration number. Photo: @jambgovng (modified by author)

6. Fill out the complaint form and hit send.

7. Take note of your transaction ID and fill in the correct email address.

8. JAMB will email you once the ticket has been submitted.

9. Give JAMB time to monitor and address the issue.

Benefits of the JAMB complaints portal

JAMB has simplified the process of handling complaints from students with the introduction of the JAMB complaint portal. Below are the benefits of this system to stakeholders.

The introduction of the online portal has simplified the process, saving time.

Both the students and the JAMB officials can efficiently track complaints.

The portal allows candidates to create and track their complaints electronically, ensuring that JAMB can monitor and effectively address issues raised.

Streamlined communication between the students and JAMB officials on the status of the complaints.

The portal is accessible to all candidates at no fee. This ensures accessibility to everyone who wants to raise concerns and seek assistance.

The JAMB system offers support by catering to complaints related to different processes, such as JAMB registration, examination, and admission.

The online portal empowers students by providing them with a platform to address issues transparently and accountable.

The online portal helps to smoothen the registration process by allowing candidates to raise and resolve issues on time.

The JAMB online portal addresses challenges associated with the manual approach to handling complaints, such as eliminating long queues.

What is the JAMB Central Online Support System (COSS) ticket response validity or duration?

According to the Board, once you raise a support tickets, they are immediately attended. However, there is a wait period of about a day or two, without counting the weekends and holidays

A screenshot of a JAMB complaint portal general ticket. Photo: @jambgovng (modified by author)

What is the WhatsApp number for JAMB?

JAMB doesn't have a publicly listed WhatsApp number. However, students can reach its offices through its official website or the following numbers:

+2348166335513

+2348123658955

08166335513

08123658955

Where can I submit a complaint to JAMB?

Students should raise a support ticket online through the JAMB Central Online Support System (COSS). They can also visit the SERVICOM Desk at any JAMB office. Alternatively, they can contact JAMB national headquarters using the contacts available on its official site.

What is the JAMB complaint email address?

You can send complaints to JAMB via their official email: info@jamb.gov.ng.

What is the JAMB complaint website?

The examination body has only one website where students with complaints or issues can log in and lodge their complaints. The official website is www.jamb.gov.ng. However, to launch a complaint, one should navigate to the JAMB Central Online Support System (COSS).

How do you follow up on your complaint?

A screenshot of JAMB complaint portal, ticket confirmation portal. Photo: @jambgovng (modified by author)

You can check if your complaint has been attended to by following these steps.

Login to your JAMB profile. Navigate to the JAMB Central Online Support System (COSS). Navigate to the "My Tickets" section. Enter your JAMB e-facility profile email and your ticket ID. View the status and responses to the submitted tickets.

Since 2024, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has simplified their issue-solving mechanism. Students can now use the JAMB complaint portal to raise tickets and resolve issues instead of physically visiting their offices.

