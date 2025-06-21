Education Minister Tunji Alausa is leading a comprehensive reform agenda in Nigeria's education sector, targeting school safety, vocational training, and international partnerships

Key initiatives include anti-bullying policies, revamping agriculture colleges, adopting AI in classrooms, and linking Nigerian universities with UK institutions

Analysts, however, said sustained funding and political support will determine the success of the reforms

Abuja, FCT - The minister of education, Tunji Alausa, is rolling out a series of time‑bound reforms aimed at tightening school safety, overhauling vocational training and linking local colleges to overseas universities, officials have said.

Legit.ng gathers that on Monday, June 16, minister of state for education Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad received a delegation from Britain’s Loughborough University to discuss joint programmes in science, technology and vocational education.

Minister Tunji Alausa is pushing new reforms in Nigeria's educational sector. Photo credit: @NigEducation

Two Transnational Education committees will test six partnership models for Nigerian universities, the ministry said.

“We are investing in research,” Professor Ahmad said, “but it’s not just about conducting the research, it must benefit the country.”

In his remarks, Professor Sam Grogan, Pro Vice-Chancellor at Loughborough, affirmed the institution’s commitment to align with Nigeria’s national education priorities. Mr. Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary of the NUC, reaffirmed the Commission’s support under its 2023 TNE guidelines.

First national anti‑bullying rules introduced

A 21‑member panel inaugurated in January is drafting Nigeria’s first policy to curb bullying, including digital reporting tools for students and parents. The measure follows nationwide concern over violence in schools

The ministry on May 13 opened talks with the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and other groups. A new Government–Private Technical Working Group will monitor regulation and quality standards, both sides said after the meeting.

Agriculture colleges refocused

Meanwhile, 30 agriculture institutions have been told to drop non‑core courses and will share a ₦30 billion ($21 million) fund to set up mechanised farms and livestock units. A STEM‑based agribusiness curriculum is also being introduced.

Additionally, the federal government is reviving national university and secondary school games in partnership with sports authorities and plans to create regional sports centres of excellence.

Under the National Education and Skills Revitalisation Initiative, 38 technical colleges have switched to an 80% practical syllabus and now pair with industry mentors. The ministry has also launched Inspire for Students and Ignite for Teachers, two artificial‑intelligence platforms for classroom use, backed by task forces on responsible AI.

The Alausa-led education ministry added that it is using a new data platform, NEDI, to track performance and cut learning poverty, which the World Bank estimates affects more than 45 million Nigerians.

Officials said Alausa’s plans fit President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda for inclusive growth and human‑capital development.

"Alausa is also tackling learning poverty affecting over 45 million Nigerians. A three-part framework was introduced: expanding access, improving outcomes, and enhancing governance. Tools like National Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI) allow real-time tracking of student performance for timely intervention," one official said.

According to analysts, sustained funding and political support will determine whether the reforms take root.

Education minister Alausa awarded CON honour

In another report, Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 12, conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on minister of education, Dr Alausa, recognising both his contributions to education reform and his role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.

Alausa is the only serving cabinet member recognised for his activism during Nigeria’s military era, a nod to his decades-long public service and reformist credentials.

Between 1995 and 1997, while studying medicine in the United Kingdom, he provided support to leaders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the pro-democracy movement that resisted military rule.

