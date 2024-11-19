Wigwe University has announced its comprehensive admission requirements for both Nigerian and international students

Prospective applicants are required to submit various documents, including educational certificates, reference letters, and a statement of purpose, to ensure a complete application

The university emphasizes the importance of preparing these documents in advance to facilitate a smooth admission process

Wigwe University, a leading institution in academic excellence, has announced its comprehensive list of admission requirements for Nigerian and international students.

Prospective students are urged to prepare the necessary documents to ensure a smooth application process.

Admission requirements at Wigwe University. Photo credit: Wigwe University

Source: Twitter

Admission Requirements for Nigerian Students

To apply to Wigwe University, Nigerian students must provide the following:

O Level Results: Ensure you have your complete O Level examination results.

UTME/JAMB Results: Submit your Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results.

A-Level Results: Include your Advanced Level (A-Level) examination results.

Other Relevant Exam Results: Attach any other relevant exam results.

One Passport-Sized Photograph: Provide a recent passport-sized photograph.

Birth Certificate/Court Affidavit: Submit your birth certificate or a court affidavit.

2 Reference Letters: Obtain two reference letters—one character reference and one academic reference.

Sponsorship Letter: Provide a sponsorship letter from parents, individuals, or organizations.

Statement of Purpose: Write a statement explaining why you want to be among the fearless at Wigwe University.

Any Other Relevant Information: Include any additional information that may support your application.

Admission Requirements for International Students

International applicants should ensure they have the following documents ready:

A-Level Results or Relevant Exam Results: Include certificates and results that you would ordinarily submit in your home country.

One Passport-Sized Photograph: Provide a recent passport-sized photograph.

Birth Certificate/Court Affidavit: Submit your birth certificate or a court affidavit.

2 Reference Letters: Obtain two reference letters—one character reference and one academic reference.

Sponsorship Letter: Provide a sponsorship letter from parents, individuals, or organizations.

Statement of Purpose: Write a statement explaining why you want to be among the fearless at Wigwe University.

Proof of English Language Proficiency: Provide proof of English language proficiency if your previous education was not conducted in English.

Application Letter: Include a formal application letter.

Any Other Relevant Information: Include any additional information that may support your application.

See the requirement on the official website here.

Wigwe University Lecturer Excited

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that history was made at Wigwe University as the expensive school held its maiden matriculation and admitted 120 students.

Dr Tertsea Ikyoive, one of the university lecturers, reacted to the feat on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng