The President of ENGASSAN, Festus Osifo, has confirmed that the union has successfully secured 300% salary increases for its members

Osifo disclosed that the union had engaged in a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the industry players to secure raises

He said the move was necessitated by the high living standards, inflation and the naira devaluation by the Nigerian government

The President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), Festus Osifo, has disclosed that the union has negotiated and secured a wage increase of about 300% for some oil and gas workers.

The PENGASSAN boss said the association’s ongoing agitation for fair wages in the industry was due to the rising inflation, naira devaluation, and economic challenges.

Oil firms increase workers' salaries

Osifo stated this as he addressed delegates at the 2025 PENGASSAN Women Annual Convention (PWAC) in Abuja.

He noted that since inflation began to rise in Nigeria, PENGASSAN has embarked on Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations across the board with results to show.

Osifo, who also doubles as the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), said that some companies in the oil and gas industry have implemented almost 300% salary raises, and many others increased above 200%.

According to him, the union has engaged in a CBA with companies with tremendous responses, with some companies doing close to 300%.

Oil workers receive raises above the N70,000 wage

He said the union members are not talking about the N70,000 minimum wage but about the devaluation effect.

The PENGASSAN president contrasted the association’s success with the larger national wage agitation.

While the union members have received significant wage increases, many workers in other sectors have continued to face stagnation amid rising costs of living, Osifo pointed out.

He disclosed a mixed stance on President Bola Tinubu’s government’s economic performance, scoring him high in some sectors and lamented widespread economic hardship for Nigerians.

Women oil workers pledge to raise the bar

According to him, while the macroeconomic policies may look good on paper, their effect on food prices, education, and healthcare is limited.

Leadership reports that Maryam Ada Mbanaso, the national chairperson of the PENGASSAN Women's Commission, stressed the commission’s commitment to raising women leaders who can reshape the industry and public policy.

“​The future is​ women. The energy industry is wom​en. If‌ th⁠e door is close⁠d, w‍e will op​en it ourselv⁠es, we have all it takes to change t‌he narrative and the dynamics of the industry,” she said.

