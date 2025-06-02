The Federal Government has cautioned Abuja car dealer Alamin Sarkinmota for mocking Nigerian civil servants in a promotional video

In the video, Sarkinmota asked if civil servants could afford the car, to which the AI replied, "No! maybe in 2062"

The NOA described the skit as condescending and urged the dealer to respect the dignity of labour and avoid promoting materialism

The Federal Government has issued a stern warning to an Abuja-based automobile dealer, Alamin Sarkinmota, over a promotional video perceived as mocking Nigerian civil servants.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in a letter signed by its Director-General, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Monday, addressed the controversial skit, which featured a 2023 Mercedes-Benz C300 equipped with Artificial Intelligence technology.

FG cautions popular auto dealer to desist from derogatory comments against civil servants.

In the video, Sarkinmota asked the AI-powered car, “Can civil servants afford you?” to which it replied, “No! Maybe in 2062.”

Auto dealer slammed as insensitive

The agency described the video as distasteful and tone-deaf, particularly in light of the current economic challenges facing many Nigerians.

According to the NOA, the advert sends the wrong message at a time when values like hard work, dignity, and public service need reinforcement rather than ridicule.

“At a time when Nigerians are passing through so much social pressure and in an environment where get-rich-at-all-cost syndrome is pervasive and material things are being promoted over and above dignity of labour and decent values, it is wrong to be speaking in such condescending terms about Nigerian civil servants,” the NOA said in its statement.

Car dealer admonished about importance of workers

The agency further reminded Sarkinmota that civil servants play a vital role in sustaining the nation’s governance framework and creating the conditions for businesses, including his, to succeed.

FG admonished auto dealer that mocking civil servants is insensitive to their plight.

“To be a civil servant in Nigeria as is the case in most countries of the world is a very important role.

Civil servants across sectors are the ones who work hard to provide enabling environment for businesses like yours to thrive and prosper,” the letter added.

The NOA urged the auto dealer to exercise discretion and sensitivity in future marketing efforts, noting that the video had already drawn significant public backlash.

NOA added:

"It is therefore indecent to speak condescendingly about Nigerian civil servants who spend many years of their lives dedicated to driving the machinery of government so that businesses like yours can thrive for the benefit of national development.”

It emphasized that advertisers must remain respectful toward all segments of society, especially those dedicated to public service.

“We have taken the trouble to respond based on the feedback we are getting from many people who have watched your video skit,” the agency wrote, while expressing hope for a collective effort toward building a respectful and inclusive nation.

