More than 4,000 Nigerian teachers were unsuccessful in the latest round of the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), raising fresh concerns about the quality of teaching standards in the country’s education system.

Figures released on Wednesday show that 13,782 educators registered for the Batch ‘A’ PQE held between May 15 and 17, 2025.

About 32% failed crucial exam

However, only 12,874 candidates—representing 93.4% of the total—actually sat for the exam. A total of 908 candidates, or 6.6%, were absent.

Of those who participated, 8,705 candidates passed, representing a 67.62% success rate. The remaining 4,169 teachers, accounting for 32.38%, did not meet the pass mark.

Performance varied across states, with Lagos leading the chart with an 80% pass rate. Edo followed closely at 73.3%, Niger posted 69.2%, while the Federal Capital Territory had 68.3%.

According to the TRCN, the overall performance was affected in part by candidates' limited proficiency in digital tools, a shortcoming that significantly hampered their ability to navigate the computer-based examination.

Digital training being considered

To address this, the council has unveiled plans to bolster digital literacy among teachers nationwide.

“We are working on initiatives such as uploading curriculum guides and previous questions online,” the council said in its report. “Training in digital skills is also being made available to help teachers improve.”

Candidates who participated in the examination have been advised to check their results via the official TRCN websites or through any of the council’s offices across the country. Those who were successful can now proceed with the certification and licensing process.

“TRCN encourages candidates who did not pass to engage in ICT training and pedagogical development, and to register for the November batch,” the council advised.

The PQE is a mandatory assessment for educators in Nigeria, particularly for those seeking employment in the public education sector.

Failure to pass the exam or register for a resit could result in the loss of teaching licensure, according to the council’s policies.

