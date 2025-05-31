The FG has begun deploying CNG buses to Nigerian universities to reduce student transport costs and promote cleaner energy use

The ‘CNG-Sprout’ project is the first phase of a wider plan to expand CNG vehicle use across 20 federal universities

Officials say this initiative supports President Tinubu’s goals of affordable energy, environmental protection, and transport reform

The Federal Government has started sending buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to Nigerian universities, beginning with the University of Abuja.

This move aims to lower transport costs for students and promote cleaner energy use on campuses.

FG unveils 'Project SPROUT' to deploy CNG vehicles, bicycles across universities

Called the ‘CNG-Sprout’ project, it is the first step in a plan called “Project CNG Special Palliative Relief for Universities Transportation.”

The government plans to bring this project to 20 federal universities across Nigeria.

On Thursday, May 29, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, officially launched the buses. He said the project comes at the right time, given Nigeria’s energy changes and economic situation.

He added that the goal is to help students with transport costs right away while supporting President Bola Tinubu’s focus on affordable energy, protecting the environment, and improving transportation.

In 2024, the government gave N122 billion to six Nigerian companies through the MDGIF to improve gas infrastructure and increase gas use in different sectors.

The minister also said that using CNG buses is just the start of a bigger plan to improve public transport in Nigeria.

Ekpo said:

“In the coming months, we will be unveiling further incentives for CNG vehicle conversion, expanding refuelling infrastructure, and supporting local assembly and innovation in the CNG value chain. This is not just a transport solution, it is a jobs and industrialisation pathway.”

Oluwole Adama, the MDGIF Managing Director, praised the President for strong leadership through orders like Executive Order 40 and the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas.

He said setting up CNG refuelling stations in 20 universities is a big achievement, especially given time and resource limits.

Michael Oluwagbemi, CEO of PiCNG, said the launch fulfils President Tinubu’s promise to bring CNG buses to universities after his inauguration.

Oluwagbemi said:

“This partnership gives more than buses and tricycles. It brings hope, new ideas, and solutions for the transport and energy problems in our schools.”

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, was praised for involving university vice chancellors and linking the project to their performance goals.

The new CNG-Sprout buses are expected to lower transport costs for students and help reduce Nigeria’s carbon emissions, supporting global efforts to fight climate change.

FG unveils 'Project SPROUT' to deploy CNG vehicles, bicycles across universities

