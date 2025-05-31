The Federal Government has been called to look into the admission process in Nigeria and how to make it easier for Nigerians

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, saying WAEC and NECO should be merged

Hassan also maintained that the UTME conducted by JAMB should no longer be a yearly exercise for admission seekers

The Federal Government has been urged to review examinations conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), the West African Examination Council (WAEC), and the National Examination Council (NECO).

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, called for the review of the exercises, adding that the JAMB exam, which is the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), should be a lifetime exam and not a yearly exercise.

This means that once a candidate passes the exam, the result can be used to seek admission to any tertiary institution in Nigeria at any time in their life. This means that if a candidate did not get admission in that year he or she sat for the UTME, such a candidate can still use the UTME results to seek admission the following year, rather than sitting for another UTME exercise, which is the usual practice.

Lawyer calls for review of WAEC, NECO

The legal practitioner also posited that WAEC and NECO should be merged and become one exam. He maintained there is need to reduce the number of examinations candidates write to get admission in Niger and make the process more easier for Nigerian youths.

His comment reads:

"JAMB should not be a yearly thing. The year you use your JAMB, you can still use your JAMB results like your WAEC. You can use your JAMB results in the following year at any time. If WAEC results were to be expiring every year, do you know how many people would go back to rewrite WAEC?

"I don't see any basis why JAMB should not be an eternal certification that once you pass it, then you have passed it. That would make students more likely to learning. I think in terms of development. The system issue is not limited to JAMB, it happens to WAEC, GCE and NECO.

"Exams should be reduced to what can be managed by us. NECO and WAEC should be merged as one exam. GCE, which is a private exam, should equally be taken up as an external exam, so, proper model should be done."

