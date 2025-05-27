JAMB has dismissed the claim that its website has been hacked, saying that such a report did not emanate from it and urged the public to disregard it

The examination board made the dismissal while reacting to the claim on social media on Monday, May 26, after a user made the claim and shared a screenshot

JAMB's clarification came days after the examination board was dragged over glitches in the 2025 UTME results

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed the claim that its portal has been hacked, stating that the report did not emanate from it and urged the public to dismiss the claim.

The examination board made the clarification while reacting to a tweet making the claim on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, May 26. The tweet said that "Jamb has been hacked again," but the examination board quoted the tweet and said, "This didn't emanate from us. Please, beware."

JAMB denies claim that its website is hacked Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB admits glitches in 2925 UTME results

This came days after JAMB was enmeshed in controversies over glitches on the results of the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exercise (UTME), where some candidates of the examination were rescheduled for a resit.

According to JAMB, the affected candidates are from the five states of the southeast and Lagos in the southwest. The development has led to widespread condemnation, while some are calling for the resignation of the JAMB registrar.

The JAMB tweet clarifying is here:

Lawyer calls for review of JAMB activities

Meanwhile, Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, has called for a review of JAMB’s responsibilities, suggesting that the UTME should be a one-time exercise. According to him, once a student passes the examination, they should not be required to rewrite it if they fail to secure admission that year.

In an interview with Legit.ng, Hassan advocated for a decentralised entry process, proposing that students sit entrance examinations directly at the department of their choice.

For instance, he argued that the Accounting Department at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) should conduct its entry exam for interested candidates, rather than the current system where all applicants are grouped and administered a generalised test

He said:

"JAMB should not be @a yearly thing. The year you use your JAMB, you can still use your JAMB results like your WAEC. You can use your JAMB results in the following year at any time. If WAEC results were to be expiring on a yearly basis, do you know how many people would go back to rewrite WAEC?"

JAMB denies its website being hacked Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

MURIC rejects calls for JAMB registrar's resignation

Legit.ng earlier reported that MURIC has condemned the calls for the registration of JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede over technical glitches in the 2025 UTME results.

In a statement, the Islamic organisation pointed out that the call by the Southeast House of Representatives caucus and the ASUU chapter of the UNN has an ethnical undertone.

Recall that Oloyede recently admitted technical glitches in the UTME results, and affected candidates, who were from Lagos and southeast states, were rescheduled for another exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng