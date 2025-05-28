JAMB has distanced itself from circulating messages asking the 2025 UTME candidates to reprint their slips for a resit of the exercise

According to JAMB, the circulating messages were fraudulent and targeted at deceiving unsuspecting 2025 UTME candidates

JAMB further disclosed that the assailants are using the spoofed version of its official 66019 shortcode

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has distanced itself from viral messages that were asking the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to reprint their examination slips for a resit examination.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the examination board's spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, who explained that the message was fraudulent and targeted at deceiving the unsuspecting candidates.

JAMB denies sending SMS to 2025 UTME candidates for a resit Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

How fraudsters use JAMB code to send messages

JAMB explained that the fake messages were being spread using the spoofed version of its official 66019 shortcode.

The statement reads in part:

“We categorically state that these messages are not from JAMB. There are currently no scheduled examinations, and candidates who have completed the resit examination and received their results need not be concerned. Such messages are fraudulent and intended to sow confusion.”

The examination board further made it known that it was not planning any resit examination and urged the public to ignore the directive in the viral messages.

JAMB is preparing for foreign exams - spokesperson

Fabian explained that the only examination that the board is currently being prepared for is the foreign exam, which will be conducted in nine countries across the Middle East, Europe and some African countries.

He also explained that a mop-up exam will soon be organised in 2025 for UTME candidates who could not sit for the earlier session as a result of biometric issues and others who were granted waivers.

JAMB then called on candidates and stakeholders to ignore the message and wait till it issues an official communication about any future examination schedules.

JAMB denies planning for fresh resit of the 2025 UTEM exercise Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB experiences technician glitshes

Recall that JAMB has earlier initiated a resit for some 2025 UTME candidates after the board experienced some technical glitches that affected the results of the initial examination. Primarily, the issue affected 379,997 candidates in 157 centres in Lagos and the five states in the southeast.

The development has led to the call for the resignation of the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, particularly from some prominent figures in the southeast, including the Reps caucus.

But Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the call for Oloyede's resignation was unnecessary, considering the fact that technical glitches can happen to any organisation. His statement reads:

"One has to acknowledge the importance of being remorseful in any situation. The JAMB Registrar has come out to make it known that there was no intention to cause that glitch, and it was a system glitch that can happen to any organisation."

MURIC rejects calls for JAMB registrar's resignation

Legit.ng earlier reported that MURIC has condemned the calls for the registration of JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede over technical glitches in the 2025 UTME results.

In a statement, the Islamic organisation pointed out that the call by the Southeast House of Representatives caucus and the ASUU chapter of the UNN has an ethnical undertone.

Recall that Oloyede recently admitted technical glitches in the UTME results, and affected candidates, who were from Lagos and southeast states, were rescheduled for another exercise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng