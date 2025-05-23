MURIC has condemned the calls for the registration of JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede over technical glitches in the 2025 UTME results

In a statement, the Islamic organisation pointed out that the call by the Southeast House of Representatives caucus and the ASUU chapter of the UNN has an ethnical undertone

Recall that Oloyede recently admitted technical glitches in the UTME results, and affected candidates, who were from Lagos and southeast states, were rescheduled for another exercise

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), an Islamic human rights organisation, has knocked the Southeast Caucus of the House of Representatives and the region's academic body over their calls for the resignation of Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Recall that JAMB recently rescheduled 379,997 candidates from 157 examination centres to retake the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) following its admission of technical glitches and score discrepancies. The affected centres are located in the Lagos and Owerri zones, which comprise the five states in the southeast.

JAMB admits glitches in 2024 UTME results

Professor Oloyede, JAMB's registrar, announced the development after reviewing complaints from candidates who disputed their scores on social media and other platforms. The candidates were notified through SMS, email, JAMB profile updates, and direct phone calls to retake the exam, which was held on Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17.

The rescheduled exam aims to ensure fairness and accuracy in the examination process, addressing the concerns raised by candidates about their scores not reflecting their performance.

In the reactions, the southeast lawmakers and academics condemned the examination board and called for the resignation of its registrar because the region was the most affected in the technical glitches.

However, MURIC, in a statement by its founder and executive director, Ishaq Akintola, on Friday, May 23, condemned the call for Oloyede's resignation.

Akintola drags southeast reps, ASUU

The Punch reported that Akintola condemned the call for the resignation of Oloyede by the Southeast caucus of the House of Representatives and the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as well as the threat to take legal action against JAMB.

The Islamic organisation described the criticism as "callous, ridiculous and unpatriotic". It maintained that the conduct of the two bodies in the southeast was myopic, parochial and condescending, adding that it has some ethnical colouration and display of intellectual poverty.

MURIC director stated:

"The idea is a willing partner in the desertification of analytical, critical and objective thinking. Our lawmakers and academics should rise above articulated tribal jingoism."

