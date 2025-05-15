UNILORIN has praised JAMB for its transparency and integrity in handling the 2025 UTME result error affecting over 300,000 candidates

Vice-Chancellor Wahab Egbewole applauded JAMB’s courage and honesty, highlighting their full acceptance of responsibility

UNILORIN wished JAMB continued success and expressed pride in its leadership as a distinguished alumnus and ambassador

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has commended the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for its handling of the recent error that affected the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Legit.ng reports that the UTME is a computer-based standardised examination organised annually for prospective undergraduates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

UNILORIN has issued a statement following JAMB’s acknowledgment of mistakes in the 2025 UTME results. Photo credit: @UnilorinNGR

Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, May 13, Professor Oloyede admitted that mistakes in the examination process adversely affected candidates’ performance.

“What should have been a moment of joy has changed due to one or two errors. We apologise for the trauma caused the candidates.” Oloyede lamented.

UNILORIN applauds JAMB’s honesty and integrity

In a swift reaction contained in a letter dated Thursday, May 15, and cited by Legit.ng from Vice-Chancellor Professor Wahab Egbewole, SAN, addressed to the Registrar of JAMB, UNILORIN expressed appreciation for the board’s leadership under its current head.

The Vice-Chancellor wrote,

“The Board approached the issues that arose on the result with truthfulness and nothing was hidden from the public.

"This approach demonstrated courage, honesty of purpose, integrity, strength of character, and on the whole a call to the younger generation to emulate these positive values.”

Varsity acknowledges responsibility taken over exam error

Professor Egbewole praised JAMB’s willingness to accept full responsibility for the error, which impacted over 300,000 candidates.

He stated,

“The admission of the error committed by one of the service providers culminating in the result that affected more than 300,000 candidates could have been laid at the doorstep of the service provider but you took full responsibility. This is an uncommon phenomenon in Nigeria.”

UNILORIN wishes JAMB continued success

UNILORIN Breaks Silence as JAMB Admits Error in 2025 UTME

Source: Twitter

The Vice-Chancellor prayed for divine guidance for JAMB’s leadership, hoping they continue to provide invaluable service to the country.

He concluded by congratulating the board, saying,

“Well done sir and we are indeed very proud of you as our distinguished Alumnus and worthy Ambassador.”

2025 UTME mass failure: Nigerians demand immediate sack of Oloyede

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has admitted to errors in the recently concluded 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), sparking widespread public outrage and calls for the immediate removal of its registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

Social media erupted with anger and grief over the mistakes, with many Nigerians demanding accountability.

Some posts recalled tragic consequences, including the sulcide of a young girl reportedly distressed by her poor JAMB results.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng