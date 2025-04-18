Over 50 Nigerian pupils and students were awarded scholarships and cash prizes worth N200 million at the 22nd Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC)

The event, organised by Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) and the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), honoured top performers from primary and junior secondary categories

Winners, their schools, and teachers received tuition discounts, cash rewards, and educational gadgets

Abuja, FCT - Nigerian pupils and students from across the country were awarded scholarships and prizes worth N200 million at the 22nd edition of the Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC) held on Wednesday, April 16.

The event, organised by the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) in collaboration with the National Mathematical Centre (NMC), recognised 52 students from Primary 5 and 6 and junior secondary school categories for outstanding performance in mathematics.

22nd National Mathematics Competition: N200m Worth of Scholarships Grabbed as Students Win Big

Source: UGC

Top performers from across the nation

In the primary school category, Shedrack Udeh Jnr. of Diamond Special School, Imo state, clinched the gold medal. Olasehinde Darasimi of Genius Tonic Heights School, Ondo, won the silver, while Ifeanyi Einstein from Pleroma International School, Rivers state, secured the bronze.

Find the stories that matter to you – faster. Use our new search tool: Click to search!

Jamalaldeen Tahir of Air Force Secondary School, Lagos, topped the junior secondary school category. He was followed by Kaetochukwu Uzoewulu of Hillrange Secondary School, Enugu, who won silver, and Eghosa James of Beacon of Success School, Edo state, who earned the bronze medal.

Cash rewards and tuition discounts

Winners in the competition received cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N500,000, as well as partial or full tuition scholarships.

In addition, teachers and schools of the top-performing students received cash prizes of N100,000 to N400,000, along with educational tools such as tablets, printers, and desktop computers.

22nd National Mathematics Competition: N200m Worth of Scholarships Grabbed as Students Win Big

Source: UGC

NTIC reiterates commitment to academic excellence

At the event, which was attended by Legit.ng, Fevzullah Bilgin, managing director of NTIC, said the school remains committed to promoting excellence in science and other critical disciplines.

“Our objective is to ignite students’ passion for mathematics from an early age. I must confess that ANMC is one of Nigeria’s largest mathematics competitions,” Bilgin said, noting that mathematics is key in solving real-life challenges.

He added that approximately 90 students are currently benefiting from the NTIC-ANMC scholarship programme, which is fully sponsored by the institution.

Maths contest unlocking students' potential

Also speaking, Erdal Yilmaz, coordinator of the ANMC, said the competition has played a significant role in uncovering academic potential among Nigerian students.

“These young minds are a testament to the remarkable academic potential within our nation, and we at NTIC remain devoted to providing opportunities that challenge and elevate students academically,” Yilmaz said.

22nd National Mathematics Competition: N200m Worth of Scholarships Grabbed as Students Win Big

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng