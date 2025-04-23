The Federal Government released N50 billion for earned allowances to university staff, affirming President Tinubu's commitment to prioritising education and staff welfare

Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, praised the administration's focus on transforming Nigeria’s education sector and fostering peace within federal institutions

President Tinubu expressed his dedication to ending strikes and ensuring uninterrupted academic sessions across Nigerian universities

The Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, has released N50 billion to settle earned allowances for academic and non-academic staff unions of federal universities.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, in a statement issued by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education.

FG Releases N50bn to Settle ASUU, Other Varsity Staff Allowances

According to PUNCH, Boriowo described the move as a testament to Tinubu’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s education sector, transitioning the nation from a resource-based to a knowledge-based economy through strategic investments in education, infrastructure, and human capital.

Commitment to staff welfare and academic stability

Dr Alausa emphasised that the intervention reflects the President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the critical role of university staff in nurturing them. “By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education,” he stated.

The Minister also expressed Tinubu’s gratitude to university unions for fostering peace and cooperation, which has contributed to one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history.

President Tinubu’s vision for education

President Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to keeping Nigerian students in school, declaring that strikes in federal institutions would soon become a thing of the past. “The youth are the heartbeat of our country. Their future is extremely important to me and my administration,” he said.

This development comes as a resolution to longstanding disputes between university unions and previous administrations over unpaid earned allowances and other demands.

Statement read in part:

“This intervention is not just a financial transaction—it is a reaffirmation of our President’s belief in the capacity of Nigerian youth and the invaluable role that academic and non-academic staff play in nurturing them.

“By prioritising their welfare, we are laying the foundation for a future where every Nigerian child receives highly qualitative and globally competitive education.”

“Notably, the country is currently experiencing one of the longest uninterrupted academic sessions in recent history—a feat attributed to the mutual understanding and shared commitment between the government and the university community,” the statement added.

FG inaugurates committee to renegotiate 2009 ASUU agreement

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has taken steps to prevent the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from embarking on another nationwide strike.

The minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, inaugurated a 53-member committee chaired by former SGF and Pro-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Mahmud Yayale Ahmed.

Mamman explained that the committee is to re-negotiate the 2009 agreement reached with ASUU and other staff unions in universities, Nigerian Tribune reports.

