The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has sent a crucial message to the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates

JAMB raised an alarm about fraudulent messages targeted at 2025 UTME candidates by suspected criminals

JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the fraudsters falsely claimed to detect manipulations in the UTME candidates' JAMB details

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has alerted 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates about fraudulent messages.

JAMB said false, misleading, and criminal messages have been targeted at UTME candidates.

The Board spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said suspected fraudsters disseminate the messages with the intent to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

Benjamin said the perpetrators had exploited the numerical variant of UTME, 8863.

As reported by Daily Trust, Benjamin made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

He explained that they merged the numerical variant with the Board’s sort code, 55019, to create a deceptive sort code that mimics JAMB’s official messaging system.

“Through this fraudulent scheme, they have been sending misleading messages to candidates, falsely claiming to detect manipulations in their JAMB details and urging them to contact certain individuals who will ‘assist’ in resolving these fabricated issues.

“We want to emphasize that these messages are not from JAMB. Security agencies have been notified and are actively tracking the perpetrators behind this scam.”

Benjamin described the messages as a common tactic employed by fraudsters seeking to deceive and defraud UTME candidates.

JAMB advised UTME candidates to ignore such messages.

