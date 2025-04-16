The EFCC has reiterated that it warned Nigerians in advance about Ponzi schemes before the alleged ₦1.3 trillion CryptoBank Exchange (CBEX) collapse

CBEX, a Chinese-run digital platform with no physical presence in Nigeria, reportedly defrauded thousands by promising unrealistic returns

EFCC says it had published a list of fraudulent platforms in March 2024 and advised the public to verify investment compliance with existing laws

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has restated its warnings to Nigerians against falling for high-yield investment schemes, following widespread anger over the collapse of digital trading platform CryptoBank Exchange (CBEX), which is at the centre of an alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud.

Appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said the Commission had repeatedly cautioned the public before the CBEX incident, citing efforts to alert Nigerians to the dangers of Ponzi schemes.

According to Oyewale:

“In March 2024, the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, directed us to publish a list of 58 Ponzi scheme operators to warn the public. That shows we’ve been proactive.”

He noted that CBEX had been on the Commission’s radar prior to the public fallout, describing the platform as deceptive and lacking any verified operational base in Nigeria.

CBEX had no real offices anywhere

Oyewale explained that contrary to claims by the company’s promoters, CBEX had no legitimate office in cities like Ibadan or Lagos.

“We had already been monitoring CBEX, and we’ve continuously advised Nigerians to stay away from such deceptive platforms,” he said.

While defending the agency’s response, he stressed that the EFCC had taken significant steps to inform the public.

“We’ve empowered, enlightened, and informed the public. Nigerians must take responsibility for safeguarding their investments by verifying compliance with relevant laws,” Oyewale added.

He further called attention to the newly enacted Investment and Securities Act 2025, which now criminalises operations by unlicensed digital trading platforms.

Oyewale warned that investment schemes promising extraordinary returns within short timeframes are often fraudulent.

“Any business promising 100% returns in 30 days is unrealistic. With Nigeria’s interest rate at 27.5%, such offers are clear red flags,” he said.

The EFCC spokesperson also urged Nigerians to vet any financial investment scheme against existing legislation, including the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act, and the Terrorism Financing Act.

He maintained that platforms operating outside these laws were bound to collapse eventually.

“If these platforms are operating outside the bounds of these laws, it’s only a matter of time before things fall apart,” he concluded.

The Commission has assured the public that investigations into the CBEX case are ongoing, with international law enforcement agencies now involved in efforts to trace and apprehend key figures behind the alleged scam.

3 popular Ponzi Schemes that duped Nigerians

