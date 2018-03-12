Benue State University courses, school fees and cut-off mark
Benue State University is a state-owned university that offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institution was founded in 1992 and is accredited by the National Universities Commission. If you plan to join the institution, here is all you need to know about their available courses, cut-off marks and tuition fees.
Benue State University aims to be a centre of excellence in creating knowledge and developing a complete person capable of responding to cultural, social, political and economic needs. The present Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University is Professor Tor Iorapuu.
Benue State University cut-off mark for 2024/2025
The official Benue State University (BSUM) cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session hasn't been officially announced.
While admission to your top choice program may not be possible with a score between 180 and 199, Benue State University offers several excellent alternative pathways.
Law applicants can consider admission into any other course in the Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, Education, or Management Sciences.
Similarly, candidates who apply for medicine and surgery in the College of Health Sciences may be considered for any of these courses, namely anatomy, nursing science and physiology, or any course in the Faculty of Science.
What are the courses offered in Benue State University Makurdi?
Before joining Benue State University, being familiar with the institution's courses is important. Here is a brief overview of some Benue State University courses offered by various faculties.
Faculty of Education
Courses offered under this faculty include:
- Business Education
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- English Language
- Education and Integrated Science
- Mathematics
- Physics
- Educational Management
- Educational Technology
- Guidance and Counseling
- Home Economics
- Physical and Health Education
- Pre-Primary and Primary Education
- Vocational and Technical Education
Faculty of Arts
The Faculty of Arts has several courses, which include:
- English Language
- French
- History
- Linguistics
- Philosophy
- Religious Studies
- Theatre Arts
College of Health Science
The College of Health Science offers the following courses:
- Anatomy
- Haematology
- Physiology
- Anatomic Pathology
- Chemical Pathology
- Microbiology & Parasitology
- Pharmacology & Therapeutics
- Medical Library
- Medical and Biochemistry
- Nursing
- Medicine
- Obstetrics / Gynaecology
- Paediatrics
- Surgery
- Ophthalmology
- Epidemiology and Community Health
- Anaesthesia
- Psychiatry
- ENT
- Radiology
Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law offers the following courses:
- Public law
- Private Law
- Commercial Law
- Internal Law and Jurisprudence
Faculty of Management Science
The Faculty of Management Science has two courses. They include:
- Accounting
- Business Management
Faculty of Science
Here are the courses offered in the Faculty of Science.
- Biological Science
- Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Environmental Management And Toxicology
- Library And Information Science
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
- Plant Science And Biotechnology
- Statistics
- Zoology
Faculty of Social Science
The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Science include:
- Economics
- Geography
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
- Psychology
- Sociology
Faculty of Environmental Science
The Faculty of Environmental Science offers the following programmes.
- Geography
- Urban and Regional planning
Contact details
For any inquiries, you can reach out to the institution through the following contacts:
- Phone: +234 - 803 626 9392
- Email: directorict@bsum.edu.ng
- Physical address: Km 1, Gboko Road, Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria.
How much is Benue State University school fees?
Benue State University school fees for 2024/2025 has not been published. The tution fees vary depending on whether an individual is pursuing a postgraduate or undergraduate programme. You can contact respective departments to inquire more about the tuition fees.
How to pay school fees for session
Students can use the university's e-payment platform to make any school payments. Follow the steps below:
- Visit the official e-payment platform.
- Select your desired programme.
- Key in your registration/admission number.
- Select your academic year and click on "Generate Payment Reference".
How much is Benue State University post UTME form?
The Benue State University post UTME form fee for the 2023/2024 academic session was N5,000. Applicants can visit the Benue State University portal to download the form to view their batch number and time of screening.
What is the ranking of Benue State University?
As per EduRank, Benue State University, Makurdi, secured the 44th position in Nigeria, held the 5785th spot in the global 2023 rankings, and achieved scores across 83 research topics.
What is the function of the Benue State University Portal?
Benue State University portal serves various purposes for its students. Through the portal, you can check the following:
- Post UMTE score
- Admission status
- Admission letter/screening forms
- Apply for transcript
How can you get admission to Benue State University?
Applications for admission are available only on the online platform. Interested Candidates are to visit the Benue State University website, complete the pre-registration information, and submit.
You need to pay the non-refundable application fee of N5,000 naira using the generated application number. The applications for the 2023/2024 academic session ended on Friday 24th November 2023.
What is the acceptance fee for Benue State University?
Candidates will only pay an acceptance fee of N15,000 using the e-payment procedure.
Benue State University is among the best institutions in Nigeria that offer various programmes. The institution aims to encourage and promote learning advancement and make it available to all persons without discrimination.
Source: Legit.ng