Benue State University courses, school fees and cut-off mark

Benue State University is a state-owned university that offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institution was founded in 1992 and is accredited by the National Universities Commission. If you plan to join the institution, here is all you need to know about their available courses, cut-off marks and tuition fees.

Benue State University aims to be a centre of excellence in creating knowledge and developing a complete person capable of responding to cultural, social, political and economic needs. The present Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University is Professor Tor Iorapuu.

Benue State University cut-off mark for 2024/2025

The official Benue State University (BSUM) cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session hasn't been officially announced.

While admission to your top choice program may not be possible with a score between 180 and 199, Benue State University offers several excellent alternative pathways.

Law applicants can consider admission into any other course in the Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences, Education, or Management Sciences.

Similarly, candidates who apply for medicine and surgery in the College of Health Sciences may be considered for any of these courses, namely anatomy, nursing science and physiology, or any course in the Faculty of Science.

What are the courses offered in Benue State University Makurdi?

Before joining Benue State University, being familiar with the institution's courses is important. Here is a brief overview of some Benue State University courses offered by various faculties.

Faculty of Education

Courses offered under this faculty include:

Business Education

Biology

Chemistry

Computer Science

English Language

Education and Integrated Science

Mathematics

Physics

Educational Management

Educational Technology

Guidance and Counseling

Home Economics

Physical and Health Education

Pre-Primary and Primary Education

Vocational and Technical Education

Faculty of Arts

The Faculty of Arts has several courses, which include:

English Language

French

History

Linguistics

Philosophy

Religious Studies

Theatre Arts

College of Health Science

The College of Health Science offers the following courses:

Anatomy

Haematology

Physiology

Anatomic Pathology

Chemical Pathology

Microbiology & Parasitology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

Medical Library

Medical and Biochemistry

Nursing

Medicine

Obstetrics / Gynaecology

Paediatrics

Surgery

Ophthalmology

Epidemiology and Community Health

Anaesthesia

Psychiatry

ENT

Radiology

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law offers the following courses:

Public law

Private Law

Commercial Law

Internal Law and Jurisprudence

Faculty of Management Science

The Faculty of Management Science has two courses. They include:

Accounting

Business Management

Faculty of Science

Here are the courses offered in the Faculty of Science.

Biological Science

Chemistry

Computer Science

Environmental Management And Toxicology

Library And Information Science

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Plant Science And Biotechnology

Statistics

Zoology

Faculty of Social Science

The courses offered under the Faculty of Social Science include:

Economics

Geography

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

Faculty of Environmental Science

The Faculty of Environmental Science offers the following programmes.

Geography

Urban and Regional planning

Contact details

For any inquiries, you can reach out to the institution through the following contacts:

Phone: +234 - 803 626 9392

+234 - 803 626 9392 Email: directorict@bsum.edu.ng

directorict@bsum.edu.ng Physical address: Km 1, Gboko Road, Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria.

How much is Benue State University school fees?

Benue State University school fees for 2024/2025 has not been published. The tution fees vary depending on whether an individual is pursuing a postgraduate or undergraduate programme. You can contact respective departments to inquire more about the tuition fees.

How to pay school fees for session

Students can use the university's e-payment platform to make any school payments. Follow the steps below:

Visit the official e-payment platform. Select your desired programme. Key in your registration/admission number. Select your academic year and click on "Generate Payment Reference".

How much is Benue State University post UTME form?

The Benue State University post UTME form fee for the 2023/2024 academic session was N5,000. Applicants can visit the Benue State University portal to download the form to view their batch number and time of screening.

What is the ranking of Benue State University?

As per EduRank, Benue State University, Makurdi, secured the 44th position in Nigeria, held the 5785th spot in the global 2023 rankings, and achieved scores across 83 research topics.

What is the function of the Benue State University Portal?

Benue State University portal serves various purposes for its students. Through the portal, you can check the following:

Post UMTE score

Admission status

Admission letter/screening forms

Apply for transcript

How can you get admission to Benue State University?

Applications for admission are available only on the online platform. Interested Candidates are to visit the Benue State University website, complete the pre-registration information, and submit.

You need to pay the non-refundable application fee of N5,000 naira using the generated application number. The applications for the 2023/2024 academic session ended on Friday 24th November 2023.

What is the acceptance fee for Benue State University?

Candidates will only pay an acceptance fee of N15,000 using the e-payment procedure.

Benue State University is among the best institutions in Nigeria that offer various programmes. The institution aims to encourage and promote learning advancement and make it available to all persons without discrimination.

