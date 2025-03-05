Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Bwari, Abuja - Amid preparations for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2025, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has, once again, reiterated that its Computer-Based Test Examination(CBT) is not internet-based.

JAMB, in its weekly bulletin obtained by Legit.ng on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, said its registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, stated this recently when the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Bwari.

During the visit, the registrar pointed out that the clarification became necessary given the erroneous belief in some quarters that the UTME is conducted using internet and that it is the poor internet connectivity that is responsible for the glitches recorded in the course of the examination in some cases.

According to him, the board uses the local area network (LAN).

Oloyede stated that LANs facilitate the distribution of data and sharing of networks within a limited area. He noted that these items of data are encrypted with other safety measures before they become accessible on the computer terminals of candidates to kickstart the examination.

Speaking further, the registrar noted that the UTME registration is not a school-based exercise as obtained with the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the National Examination Council (NECO) and other school-based examinations.

