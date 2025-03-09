The Federal Civil Service Commission is still accepting applications for various positions within the directorate

A significant portion of Nigerians actively seek employment opportunities, with many aspiring to secure formal jobs due to the high unemployment rate in the country

Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is still accepting applications for vacancies in the federal civil service.

Recall that in January 2025, interested Nigerians were urged to apply and upload useful documents.

The statement read in part:

"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."

Some of the requested documents are listed below:

Recent passport photograph Primary School certificate WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate Curriculum Vitae (CV) Ph.D/Master’s degree certificate Degree/HND/NCE certificate NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age Local government (LG) identification

Legit.ng gathered that all applications are expected to be submitted on or before tomorrow, Monday, March 10, 2025.

2025 Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment

As seen by Legit.ng on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in several ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).

Some can be found below:

Youth Development Officer I, SGL 09

Federal ministry of youth development

Candidate must possess MSc in any of Economics, Sociology, Physical and Health Education and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.

Senior Youth Development Officer, SGL 10

Federal ministry of youth development

Candidate must possess PhD in any of Economics, Sociology, Physical and Health Education or four (4) years post MSc.

Senior Planning Officer, SGL 10

Office of the head of the civil service of the federation

Candidates must possess Ph.D in Economics, Econometrics, Statistics and Development Planning or MSc plus a minimum of four (4)years post NYSC cognate experience.

'Tinubu committed to tackling unemployment' — Minister

Meanwhile, Muhammed Dingyadi, the minister of labour, employment and productivity, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to addressing unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, with job creation being a key priority area of the president’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda.

Dingyadi said, as quoted by The Punch:

“The president is committed to not only tackling the symptoms of joblessness but also addressing its root causes by fostering a culture of skill development, innovation, and sustainability.

"Of course, you know that job creation is key among the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope agenda of the president.

“We cannot pretend about the fact that youth unemployment remains high, and millions of capable Nigerians face barriers to achieving their full potential. We already have a roadmap for the future of work in Nigeria."

