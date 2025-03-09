Apply: Federal Service Accepts Application For Youth Development Officer Roles, Requirements Surface
- The Federal Civil Service Commission is still accepting applications for various positions within the directorate
- A significant portion of Nigerians actively seek employment opportunities, with many aspiring to secure formal jobs due to the high unemployment rate in the country
- Legit.ng has highlighted the open vacancies in some ministries departments and agencies (MDAs)
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering labour and employment.
Wuse, Abuja - The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) is still accepting applications for vacancies in the federal civil service.
Recall that in January 2025, interested Nigerians were urged to apply and upload useful documents.
The statement read in part:
"Eligible applicants are to apply for only one position."
Some of the requested documents are listed below:
- Recent passport photograph
- Primary School certificate
- WAEC/NECO/NABTEB Certificate
- Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Ph.D/Master’s degree certificate
- Degree/HND/NCE certificate
- NYSC discharge/exemption/exclusion certificate
- Birth Certificate/Declaration of Age
- Local government (LG) identification
Legit.ng gathered that all applications are expected to be submitted on or before tomorrow, Monday, March 10, 2025.
2025 Federal Civil Service Commission recruitment
As seen by Legit.ng on the FCSC recruitment portal, vacancies are open in several ministries departments and agencies (MDAs).
Some can be found below:
Youth Development Officer I, SGL 09
- Federal ministry of youth development
Candidate must possess MSc in any of Economics, Sociology, Physical and Health Education and must have completed the National Youth Service or obtained certificate of exemption.
Senior Youth Development Officer, SGL 10
- Federal ministry of youth development
Candidate must possess PhD in any of Economics, Sociology, Physical and Health Education or four (4) years post MSc.
Senior Planning Officer, SGL 10
- Office of the head of the civil service of the federation
Candidates must possess Ph.D in Economics, Econometrics, Statistics and Development Planning or MSc plus a minimum of four (4)years post NYSC cognate experience.
'Tinubu committed to tackling unemployment' — Minister
Meanwhile, Muhammed Dingyadi, the minister of labour, employment and productivity, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to addressing unemployment and underemployment in Nigeria, with job creation being a key priority area of the president’s 'Renewed Hope' agenda.
Dingyadi said, as quoted by The Punch:
“The president is committed to not only tackling the symptoms of joblessness but also addressing its root causes by fostering a culture of skill development, innovation, and sustainability.
"Of course, you know that job creation is key among the eight priority areas of the Renewed Hope agenda of the president.
“We cannot pretend about the fact that youth unemployment remains high, and millions of capable Nigerians face barriers to achieving their full potential. We already have a roadmap for the future of work in Nigeria."
Read more federal civil service-related content:
- Tinubu names new head of civil service, presidency releases details
- President appoints Olaopa as head of civil service commission
FIRS announces fresh recruitment of graduates
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced vacancies for experienced hires.
In a post, the FIRS highlighted some of the skills it is looking for, including strong leadership and communication skills.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.