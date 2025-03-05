A total of 250 indigent students in Ikeja local government area of Lagos state preparing for the 2025 UTME have been given free registration forms to participate in the exercise

The initiative was sponsored by Abisola Omisore, an aspirant in the forthcoming Ikeja LGA chairmanship election under the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Omisore said the gesture aimed to promote academic excellence within the council and across Lagos state

Abisola Omisore, an aspirant in the forthcoming Ikeja LGA chairmanship election in Lagos state, has offered free Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) forms to 250 indigent students.

Addressing journalists, Omisore also announced plans to offer scholarships to at least three students from the council who achieve the highest UTME scores in this year’s edition of the examination organised annually by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

250 indigent students in Ikeja LGA in Lagos state get free UTME forms to partake in the 2025 edition of the exam organised by JAMB.

Source: Original

UTME 2025: Omisore speaks on free UTME forms

Providing more insights, Omisore explained that the beneficiaries were drawn from various communities within the council. He stated that the selection process considered applicants from low-income families who might struggle to afford the registration fees.

He added that the successful applicants were supported by his foundation, the Abisola Omisore Education Support Initiative, to complete the registration process without hitches.

The politician noted that the initiative is held annually and reflects his commitment to youth development and empowerment within Lagos state, particularly in Ikeja LGA.

Omisore further revealed that the scholarship programme had been running for several years, with plans to expand the scheme if elected as council chairman. He highlighted that education remained one of the critical sectors that required attention to tackle poverty and social inequality.

Indigent varsity students to also benefit - Omisore

Speaking further, the politician, popularly known as Omituntun, reiterated his commitment to continuously pay tuition fees for indigent university students from the council to assist parents in offsetting their expenses.

He expressed his desire to utilise the programmes to combat poverty and empower a new generation of leaders capable of addressing the country’s pressing challenges, with particular emphasis on Lagos State.

Omisore emphasised that his passion for investing in young people, whom he described as the nation’s future leaders, was anchored on providing inclusive educational opportunities, regardless of tribe or gender.

He assured that if entrusted with the council’s leadership, residents of Ikeja would witness improved service delivery and a more responsive administration.

Earlier, one of the beneficiaries, Abimbola Agbeniga, who intended to study Economics at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, appreciated the support. She noted that the gesture had eased the stress and financial burden of obtaining the form and completing the required documents.

Agbeniga expressed her determination to intensify her studies to improve her chances of qualifying for the scholarship scheme, describing the initiative as a welcome development for students from less privileged backgrounds.

When is 2025 UTME?

This year’s UTME is scheduled to be held from April 25 to May 5, 2025, with a Mock UTME set for April 5 to prepare candidates for the main examination.

According to Fabian Benjamin, JAMB’s spokesperson, registration for the examination commenced on February 3 and will end on March 8, 2025.

UTME: 10 common costly mistakes to avoid

In an earlier report, Legit.ng spotlighted common registration errors candidates should avoid ahead of the 2025 UTME.

Some of these mistakes include incorrect personal details, wrong subject combinations, and using unaccredited centres, which could lead to the disqualification of candidates and affect their chances of participating in the examination.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng