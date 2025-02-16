Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) has praised lecturer Chukwudi Okoye for his professionalism after being assaulted by student Precious Mbakwe

The incident occurred on February 11, when Mbakwe confronted and physically attacked Mr Okoye, who did not retaliate

Following an investigation, the university expelled Mbakwe for misconduct, with ASUU applauding Mr Okoye's maturity and the Acting Vice-Chancellor's swift response

Awka, Nigeria – The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) has commended lecturer Chukwudi Okoye for his professional conduct and display of maturity when a student, Precious Mbakwe, assaulted him recently within the institution.

The incident occurred on February 11, at the Faculty of Arts building, popularly known as UNIZIK.

ASUU Breaks Silence After UNIZIK Student Assaults Lecturer, Shares Its Observation

Source: Getty Images

Details of the incident

Legit.ng reported that Mbakwe, a third-year History and International Studies student, allegedly assaulted Mr Okoye after he interrupted her while she was recording a video in the university corridor.

Videos reviewed by this newspaper show Ms Mbakwe recording a video when Mr Okoye, a lecturer at the Department of Theatre Arts, walked past, tapped her, and said “excuse me.”

The student reacted with disdain, and the confrontation escalated, drawing attention from students and officials.

The videos showed Ms Mbakwe tearing Mr Okoye's clothes and biting him, while Mr Okoye did not retaliate.

The university management subsequently set up a committee to investigate the incident.

On February 14, the committee found the student guilty of misconduct and violating the university’s regulations. Consequently, the university authorities expelled Ms Mbakwe from the institution with immediate effect.

ASUU praises restraint and professionalism

ASUU, in a statement on February 14, praised Mr Okoye for his exemplary display of maturity and civility in the face of the assault.

The statement, signed by ASUU Chairperson Kingsley Ubaoji and Secretary Joseph Onyejiaka, read, “Dr. Okoye’s restraint and composure in the aftermath of the incident are a testament to his character and professionalism. His actions have brought honour to himself, our union, and the university community at large.”

Vice-Chancellor’s swift response

ASUU also lauded the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Joseph Ikechebelu, for his swift and decisive action to address the incident.

“His prompt response has reassured staff of their protection and underscored the university’s commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful learning environment,” the union stated.

ASUU stressed its commitment to promoting and defending the rights and interests of its members while advocating for a safe and conducive academic environment in the university.

UNIZIK speaks on student who assaulted lecturer

Legit.ng reported that authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have commenced an investigation into an incident involving biting and fighting between a lecturer and a student.

The altercation occurred on February 11 at the Faculty of Arts, involving a female student and a lecturer identified as Dr Chukwudi Michael.

The dispute reportedly began over the interruption of a video recording that the student was making.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng