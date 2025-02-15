A video has captured the moment a female student picked up her phone and fled while recording a video at her school

The student had spotted a lecturer approaching the hallway where she was making the video and she quickly fled the scene

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A dramatic scene unfolded at Federal Polytechnic Ado Ekiti when a female student hastily retreated from a hallway upon spotting an approaching lecturer.

The hilarious moment was captured on camera, showing a clear view of the student's swift action.

Nigerian girl runs away after seeing lecturer approaching Photo credit: Obukohwo Benjamin/ Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Student flees after spotting lecturer

The clip, which was shared on Facebook by Obukohwo Benjamin, showed the student recording a video before abruptly abandoning the scene.

She had spotted the lecturer approaching, causing her hasty departure to avoid being punished or her phone getting seized.

The video was posted on Facebook by Obukohwo Benjamin, where it garnered attention and sparked lots of reactions from social media users.

Commentators on the platform were quick to share their thoughts on the student's fast exit, with some laughing at the situation.

The lecturer's intentions were not explicitly stated, leaving some to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Reactions as student flees upon sighting lecturer

Facebook users shared their hot takes in the comments section of the video.

Sylva said:

"He touch her, he touch her, was she pregnant after he touched her? Unfortunately not he only tapped her, so people forgot how arrogant the other girl is in that video she was doing, the lecturer has even the power to seize her phone but people are misjudging it they think the girl can do whatever she thinks."

Michael Abiodun said:

"Dem no born her well make she no carry ham. Fedpolad nah your mate. My school with doings."

Okenna Mbaeri said:

"The lecturer no get joy."

Ayo Bani wrote:

"Normally this man is friendly with one. Federal polytechnic ado ekiti. Slt department."

Jane Uche said:

"If we no hear news again on that UNIZIK matter, I no say that place no be school because it is the highest of it all I have ever heard. Even most expensive private universities sef go rusticate her. We are all waiting for the outcome ooo."

Binna Bisong added:

"That's how it's suppose to be. You don't need to scared of them but give them the respect as your teachers and elders."

See the post below:

Alleged voice note of viral UNIZIK student surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian girl who was accused of assaulting a lecturer at UNIZIK reportedly spoke up about the incident in a trending voice note.

The young girl explained that the lecturer had assaulted her first, claiming that those parts were removed in the viral video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng