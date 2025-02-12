Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has launched an investigation into an altercation between a lecturer and a student over the interruption of a TikTok video

The authorities of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have commenced an investigation into an incident involving biting and fighting between a lecturer and a student.

The altercation occurred on Tuesday at the Faculty of Arts, involving a female student and a lecturer identified as Dr Chukwudi Michael.

After Video Shows Student Fighting with Lecturer, UNIZIK Speaks on the Next Line of Action

The dispute reportedly began over the interruption of a video recording that the student was making.

Physical brawl erupts on campus

The incident escalated into a physical brawl, with the student allegedly biting the lecturer on the wrist and arm.

According to eyewitnesses, the student was dancing and making a TikTok video when Dr Michael tapped her on the shoulder, saying, “Excuse me.” The student, displeased with the interruption, reacted by accusing the lecturer of hitting her, which led to a confrontation.

University's Response and Investigation

A video of the incident went viral on social media on February 11, showing the student dancing and the lecturer attempting to pass by. In response, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale investigation to uphold the university's core values of discipline.

The university assured a transparent and unbiased investigation, emphasising its commitment to discipline and decorum.

Statement from UNIZIK read in part:

“The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has been made aware of a disturbing incident involving Dr. Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies, and Goddy Mbakwe Precious, a third-year student in the Department of History and International Studies.

“The incident, which has gained significant attention on social media, is being taken very seriously by the university authorities. “In line with our core values of discipline, self-reliance, and excellence, and in adherence to the principles of fair hearing, equity, and justice, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, has ordered a full-scale, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the matter.

“We urge all concerned parties and members of the public to remain calm as we diligently pursue the truth. The university is committed to upholding discipline and decorum, and we will ensure that appropriate actions and sanctions are taken based on the outcome of the investigation.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe University remains an institution of learning that upholds high moral and ethical standards. There is no place for indiscipline, misconduct, or any form of unacceptable behaviour within our community.”

