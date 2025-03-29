Oluwaseyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, was absent at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University’s 19th convocation, where he was set to receive an honorary doctorate

The university conferred degrees on 8,157 graduates and awarded honorary doctorates to Prof. Muhammad Pate and Chief Chika Emenike, who were present

The Acting Vice Chancellor highlighted infrastructural improvements and academic progress while commissioning new projects on campus

Oluwaseyi Tinubu, son of Nigeria's president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was conspicuously absent at the 19th convocation ceremony of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, where he was billed to receive honorary doctorate on Friday, March 28.

Several thousands of Nigerians waited patiently to see the son of the country's number one citizen receive this honorary doctorate from the school named after Nigeria's first president, but their hopes were dashed.

Seyi Tinubu was not present at UNIZIK convocation where he was meant to receive an honorary doctorate.

Seyi Tinubu absent at convocation ceremony

Three distinguished Nigerians were billed to be conferred with honorary doctorate degrees at the ceremony organised at the institution's convocation arena, on Friday.

They include Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, Minister of Health and Social Welfare; Oluwaseyi Tinubu, a serial entrepreneur; and Chief Chika Emenike, CEO of KOTEC Group.

Prof. Pate and Chief Emenike were on the ground to receive theirs, but Mr. Tinubu was absent. The institution's authorities did not, however, offer any official explanation to why the son of Mr. President shunned the ceremony.

Thousands earn degrees at UNIZIK 19th convocation

UNIZIK, during the convocation ceremony, awarded bachelor degrees to a total of 8,157 persons.

This include 6,126 first-degree recipients, 163 postgraduate diploma recipients, 706 postgraduate diploma in education recipients, and 680 master's degree awardees.

Over 8000 bags degree in different fields at UNIZIK's 19th convocation ceremony

Additionally, 463 individuals were conferred with doctorate degrees, while 16 doctoral students graduated from the UNIZIK Business School.

In his address during the ceremony, the institution's Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Ifeanyichukwu Ikechebelu, congratulated the graduands and awardees, and charged them to be good ambassadors of the institution everywhere they go.

He added that the university has witnessed significant growth, stability, and peace after its recent leadership crisis.

He stated that his administration has focused on improving the university's academic, administrative, and infrastructural terrain; while also highlighting efforts such as campus beautification, improved electricity supply, enhanced security, and the promotion of digitization, as part of his accomplishments.

Prof. Ikechebelu expressed gratitude to the visitor to the university, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Minister of Education, Dr. Morufu Olatunji Alausa, for their timely intervention during the institution’s leadership crisis. He also appreciated university unions, staff, and students, who played key roles in ensuring peace and stability in the school.

As part of the convocation activities, the VC commissioned several completed projects, including new office blocks, TETFund hostels, and a state-of-the-art Social Sciences Auditorium.

The VC emphasized that the projects were developments championed by his administration aimed at creating a more conducive environment for learning and for professional growth.

In an exclusive chat with our Correspondent, one of the honorary doctorate recipients, Chief Chika Emenike, disclosed that UNIZIK gave him the Honorary Doctorate in Commerce because of his contributions to the national economy, especially in job creation.

He noted that despite the country's economic meltdown, his factories remained afloat; absorbing thousands of youths and jobless Nigerians. He assured that the honour given to him would make him spend sleepless nights, making sure that his companies would continue to offer employment opportunities to teeming jobless Nigerians.

