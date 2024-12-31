JAMB said any UTME candidate considering the application of henna should refrain from doing so

JAMB, in a statement, said henna hinders seamless registration experience for UTME candidates

Legit.ng reports that JAMB disclosed that registration for the 2025 UTME will commence on a yet-to-be-announced date in January 2025

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said to ensure a smooth registration process for prospective candidates, it is crucial to adhere to the strict warning regarding the use of henna, also called “laali”.

According to JAMB's latest bulletin, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 31, the examination board said the application of henna on the fingers can lead to significant challenges during biometric verification during the registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

UTME: JAMB warns against henna use

Per JAMB's statement entitled '2025 UTME Registration: Important Notice on Henna Use', the agency warned that candidates who attempt to remove henna designs using harsh chemicals may inadvertently damage the whorls on their fingers, "making biometric verification and authentication extremely difficult, if not impossible".

JAMB said:

"Candidates are advised to protect their ten fingers for both the registration and the examination itself, as successful biometric verification is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Without it, candidates will be unable to access even the exam questions."

