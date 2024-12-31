UTME 2025: JAMB Releases Notice, Says It is "Important"
- JAMB said any UTME candidate considering the application of henna should refrain from doing so
- JAMB, in a statement, said henna hinders seamless registration experience for UTME candidates
- Legit.ng reports that JAMB disclosed that registration for the 2025 UTME will commence on a yet-to-be-announced date in January 2025
Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said to ensure a smooth registration process for prospective candidates, it is crucial to adhere to the strict warning regarding the use of henna, also called “laali”.
According to JAMB's latest bulletin, obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, December 31, the examination board said the application of henna on the fingers can lead to significant challenges during biometric verification during the registration for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
UTME: JAMB warns against henna use
Per JAMB's statement entitled '2025 UTME Registration: Important Notice on Henna Use', the agency warned that candidates who attempt to remove henna designs using harsh chemicals may inadvertently damage the whorls on their fingers, "making biometric verification and authentication extremely difficult, if not impossible".
JAMB said:
"Candidates are advised to protect their ten fingers for both the registration and the examination itself, as successful biometric verification is mandatory for entry into the examination hall. Without it, candidates will be unable to access even the exam questions."
UTME: JAMB sends message to CBT owners
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said all Computer Based Test (CBT) centres are required to conduct their Autobot/Autotest.
JAMB emphasised that the Autobot/Autotest is mandatory, adding that only centres that successfully complete this test and meet the necessary criteria will qualify for a physical visit from its accreditation team.
