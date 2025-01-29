Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Minna, Niger state - The Federal University of Technology, Minna in Niger state has graduated 5,826 students in the 2023- 2024 academic session.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Faruk Kuta, said 119 students bagged the school’s first-class degree.

FUT Minna VC says the graduates will collect original copies of their certificates immediately after the convocation. Photo credit: @futmx_infounit

Kuta disclosed this during a pre-convocation media briefing at the permanent site of the institution at Gidan Kwanu, Minna, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

He added that some deserving Nigerians would also be honoured with Honorary Doctorate Degrees.

According to The Punch, Kuta did a breakdown of graduating students to consist of 4,955 undergraduates, 632 Masters Graduates, 105 post-graduate Diplomas, and 124 PhD recipients.

"To separate the grains from the chaff, the undergraduate degree is categorised into classes.

“2nd Class Upper 1,431, Second Class Lower 2,341, Third Class 972 and Pass 92. As a tradition of the University, the graduates will collect original copies of their certificates immediately after the occasion. Also, they will be able to collect students’ copies of the transcript,”

Kuta disclosed that the institution will hold a scientific research exhibition to commemorate this year’s convocation ceremony.

He said the exhibition will be held on Thursday 30th January at the Suleiman Kumo convocation square at the main campus.

The VC further stated that the FUT Minna will commission some completed projects including the central workshop and foundry complex, Architectural studio, and a new hostel funded by TETFUND.

What to know about FUT Minna

FUT Minna is a federal government owned University established on 1st February, 1983.

The objective for its establishment is to give effect to the Nation’s drive for the much-needed self-reliance in Science, Engineering and especially Technology. It is a specialized University of Technology.

