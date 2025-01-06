Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it generated N22,996,653,265.25 as income in 2024.

According to JAMB's latest bulletin, sent to Legit.ng on Monday, January 6, 2025, the examination board remitted N6 billion to the Bola Tinubu-led federal government after deducting its expenses.

FG remitted N6 billion to FG in 2024. Photo credit: @teslinkmedia

Source: Twitter

JAMB stated that it expended N18,198,739,362.68 towards conducting the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), paid service providers, and covering essential expenses—including staff claims amounting to N2,119,571,022.88.

JAMB said:

"In 2024, the board remitted N 6,034, 605, 510.69 to the government. When combined with the N1,500 reduction per form for candidates multiplied by the number of candidates that benefited in 2024, the total remittance by JAMB would amount to N9,013,068,510.69.

"Looking ahead to 2025, the board remains committed to maintaining accountability, transparency, and openness in all financial dealings.

"The board will also continue to ensure equity and fairness for all candidates in the admission process, which remains its core mandate."

JAMB warns against henna use

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said to ensure a smooth registration process for prospective candidates, it is crucial to adhere to the strict warning regarding the use of henna, also called “laali”.

JAMB said the application of henna on the fingers can lead to significant challenges during biometric verification during the registration for the 2025 UTME.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng