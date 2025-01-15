JAMB has urged prospective candidates for the 2025 UTME and DE to prepare ahead for the registration exercise

The examination board, in a statement on Wednesday, January 15, noted that it would soon release procedures for the 2025 UTME exercise

JAMB then urged prospective candidates to get their NIN and phone number that has not been used on the site before now

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has directed its 2025 prospective candidates for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) to obtain their National Identity Number (NIN) and new phone number before registering.

In a statement on its X page on Wednesday, January 15, the examination board assured prospective candidates that the registration process would soon be announced and that the registration details would soon be released.

According to the examination board:

"You can get your NIN ahead and a phone number that has not been previously used to register on our platform to generate your profile code prior the time."

JAMB recommended "The Lekki Headmaster"

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, JAMB said, 'The Lekki Headmaster' has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English.

Legit.ng reports that Kabir Alabi Garba, an arts and culture journalist, authors the Lekki Headmaster.

JAMB provided the update via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle ahead of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB's statement reads:

"Attention prospective 2025 UTME candidates! This is to inform you that The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English. Details on the UTME/DE registration shall be released shortly. Kindly be on the lookout for updates."

JAMB official urges adherence to rules

Meanwhile, Hakeem AbdulHameed, the Ogun state coordinator of JAMB, has stressed the importance of adhering to the rules and regulations governing the operations of the board.

The coordinator stated this during the first staff general meeting in 2025. The meeting was held on Monday, January 6, 2025, at the Ogun state office, Abeokuta.

In his speech, Abdul Hameed enjoined staff to always strive to conduct themselves in ways that would positively impact the Board. He also expressed gratitude to the staff for their unwavering support in the past year and solicited continued support in the new year.

Furthermore, the coordinator reminded the staff of the importance of achieving a seamless 2025 UTME registration process. He urged them to remain diligent and avoid engaging in those shady deals that could earn them the wrath of the board.

UTME candidate with top performance gets scholarship

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 2024 UTME candidate with top performance across the Ogbomosho local government areas of Oyo state, Olalude David Ayodeji, has been rewarded with a ₦2.4 million scholarship.

SQI College of ICT awarded the UTME candidate with excellent performance the prize.

Ayodeji is a Deeper Life High School student who scored 341 in his 2024 UTME and will undergo 12-month professional training in Robotics Engineering at the college's AI and Robotics Research Centre.

