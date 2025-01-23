Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) is set to begin its 34th Convocation Ceremonies from January 23 to 31, 2025, at the Main Campus in Ago-Iwoye

The week-long celebration will include a series of events, such as a Health Walk, Agriculture and Engineering Show, and the awarding of degrees to 6,066 graduands

The grand finale will feature the conferment of an honorary degree on Dr. Adekunle Olubola Hassan and a convocation lecture by Arch. Sunday Echono

Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, is set to commence the activities marking its 34th Convocation Ceremonies for the 2023/2024 academic session.

The ceremonies, scheduled to take place from Thursday, 23rd to Friday, 31st January, 2025 at the Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye, will feature a series of events chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola.

Commencement of Activities

The activities will formally begin on Thursday, 23rd January, with a Press Conference at the University Senate Chamber at 11.00am.

This event will kick off a week-long celebration of academic achievements and milestones.

Programmes Lined Up

On Friday, 24th January, a Health Walk for staff and students will be held at the Main Campus, followed by an Agriculture and Engineering Show and later, a Special Jumat Service.

The Convocation Service is scheduled for Sunday, 26th January at the Chapel of Abundant Life, Main Campus, starting at 10.00am. The celebrations will continue with a Convocation Play on Monday, 27th January and a Novelty Match on Tuesday, 28th January.

Awarding of Bachelor Degrees

Bachelor Degrees will be awarded to graduands from the Faculties of Arts, Basic Medical Sciences, Education, Law, Pharmacy, and Social Sciences on Wednesday, 29th January.

The following day, Thursday, 30th January, degrees will be conferred on graduands from the Faculties of Administration and Management Sciences, Agricultural Management and Rural Development, Agricultural Production and Renewable Resources, Clinical Sciences, Engineering, Environmental Studies, and Science.

Grand Finale of the Convocation Ceremonies

The high point and grand finale of the Convocation Ceremonies will take place on Friday, 31st January at 10.00am.

This will include the conferment of Postgraduate Degrees and the Award of Prizes, as well as the conferment of an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science on Dr. Adekunle Olubola Hassan, a globally acclaimed Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and the Chief Medical Director of Eye Foundation Hospital Group.

On the same day, the Convocation Lecture titled "TETFund and Educational Development in Nigeria: The History, the Treasures and Future" will be delivered by the Acting Executive Secretary, TETFund, Arch. Sunday Echono.

Graduation Statistics

A total of 6,066 graduands, including regular students as well as those from the Centre for Continuing Education programmes, will convoke.

The breakdown reveals 114 graduands earned First Class; 1,848 achieved Second Class Upper Division; 3,092 obtained Second Class Lower Division; 707 secured Third Class, and 33 graduands received a pass degree.

Distinguished Guests

The Visitor to the University and Governor of Ogun State, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun CON, will commission some projects at the Main Campus and serve as the Special Guest of Honour.

The occasion is expected to attract distinguished academics, government functionaries, captains of industry, and eminent Nigerians from all walks of life.

