CEO Community Meet to Discuss Ways to Grow Business in 2025

As part of the preparatory sessions for Africa Revenue Summit 2025 CEOs and Executives from the Ruby Community of the Africa Revenue Summit met over the weekend to discuss critical ways to enable hyper-growth in their businesses in 2025 at an event that was hosted by Bunmi Jembola, the Convener of Africa Revenue Summit and held at Movenpick Hotel, Ikoyi. The event was held on Saturday, January 26 at 10 am.

Speaking at the small-sized CEO event, Bunmi Jembola emphasized the importance of executive networking and mileage. He explained that the CEO’s time is the most important business resource in an ideal business and must be optimally deployed into the most impactful events, programs and initiatives. He emphasized that executives cannot afford to be involved in low-impact work otherwise the whole organization may be stunted as a result of poor-quality executive thinking and/or involvement.

This particular session is the first in the series of physical and virtual meet-ups preceding the actual growth summit planned for later in February. (February 21 & 22 @MUSON Centre, Lagos)

Africa Revenue Summit is being planned to help 300 CEOs achieve 400% growth in the year 2025. The organizers, SalesRuby Limited, are employing a combination of interventions in strategy development, leadership development, execution support and very close-knit networking like the first meet-up held at Movenpick as well as two months of support in strategy and growth execution to achieve the 400% growth for participating organizations.

Some of the participating executives at the pre-conference strategy meeting included:

Mr Abdulateef Suleiman - Group CEO, BAS Group

Mr Dominic Ekesiob i- Director, G4S

Mr Soyinka Isikilu Alade - CEO, Adeptal Limited

Mr Bello Mubarak - CEO, Mosbel Elite Interiors

Mrs Happiness Obioha - CEO, Datasixth Security

Mrs Mobolaji Ladipo - CEO, Slick Events, Rentals and more.

Meanwhile, the organizers have arranged to have very elite speakers at this year’s Africa Revenue Summit, particularly people who have a pedigree of leading high-growth organizations, including:

Mr Bunmi Jembola - CEO, SalesRuby

Mr John Obaro - GMD, SystemSpec

Dr Odiri Ogini - CEO, United Capital Assets

Mr Oloyede- CEO, UAC Foods

Deyemi Okanlawon - Actor

To be a part of the 400% growth experience promised by the organizers of the Africa Revenue Summit participants are encouraged to register for the Summit holding in February here: www.afres.africa/afres-2025

