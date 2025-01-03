Charterhouse is a British independent school, operating in Lekki, Lagos and tagged the most expensive in the state

The school has set social media into a frenzy over its outrageous school fees pegged at N30 million and N42 million

Nigerians questioned Charterhouse Lagos' high fees as the videos of the primary school and the facilities goes viral

Charterhouse, a British independent school in the Lekki area of Lagos state, has sparked fresh controversy over its fees, particularly on social media.

As reported by The Punch, the Charterhouse Family of Schools has been a leading name in British education for over 400 years.

The Lagos campus, the first African branch of Charterhouse UK, admitted its first set of students in September 2024, catering to Year 1 through Year 6 pupils.

The school in April 2024, was criticized for its tuition fees, which were reportedly as high as N42 million per year, and N2 million non-refundable registration fee.

Nigerians react to Charterhouse’s N30m school fees

The debate resurfaced on Thursday, January 2, 2025, following a video shared on X.com by user #itzbasito, captioned:

“This is what the inside of the most expensive school in Lagos looks like. It costs N42 million per year.”

But checks by Legit.ng on Instagram on Friday, January 3, 2025, showed that fees for years 7 and 8 are less than N30 million per years.

This sparked widespread backlash, with many questioning the affordability of the institution for the average Nigerian family.

Reacting, many Nigerians criticised the costs, stating that even N30 million is excessively high.

@tobijubril_ tweeted:

"42 million a year keh, since dem born me till now I never spend half of that on education."

@Chukwudaluobii tweeted:

"Some people go Dey argue the amt like say they wan enroll their kid."

@socapela_oja tweeted:

"Watin dem one teach."

@OyinAtiBode tweeted:

"It's still way too expensive."

@GladysGodwin15 tweeted:

"Where they still torture themselves to death?"

@Danscojack tweeted:

"Milking Nigerians with packaging as always. Ire o."

Meanwhile, other users on X echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the fees primarily catered to the wealthy elite.

#SandraAdaeze4 commented:

“N30 million a year only to share a room with four other students.” Similarly, #citiii added, “For that amount, there is no reason why each student shouldn’t have their own room or, at worst, two per room.”

#OAAdeniji wrote:

“There is no way anyone in Nigeria, earning in Naira, will be paying N42 million per year for a secondary school student, no matter what they are being taught. This is more than outrageous.”

Watch the video posted by Charterhouse Lagos and the X user beow:

Read more about Charterhouse:

Charterhouse explain why school fees is high

Charterhouse Lagos, a private British school, had defended its high school fees of N42 million per annum and N2 million application fee.

The school's director of communications, Damilola Olatunbosun, argued that parents seeking quality education understand that it comes at a cost and are not deterred by the fees.

Despite criticism, the school has no plans to reduce its fees, emphasising that it provides value for money and offers a unique educational experience.

