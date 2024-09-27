The video of an exceptional Lagos school where the school fees are as high as N42 million is trending online

The video was posted by Nigerian blogger and content creator, Sisi Yemmie who took a tour of the British-styled school

Sisi showed the different structures located in the school which is built in the Lekki part of the city

The video of Charterhouse, a beautiful new school located in Lagos is attracting the attention of social media users.

The school is located in the Lekki area, and it looks so beautiful and neat many people admire it.

The school fees at Charterhouse Lagos were reported to be as high as N42 million per annum. Photo credit: TikTok/SisiYemmie.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by Nigerian blogger and content creator Sisi Yemmie, who took a tour of the institution.

Sisi said:

"We were invited by @charterhouselagos to tour the facilities and it was impressive. Definitely inspired. Have you heard about Charterhouse Lagos previously?"

She showed different pay of the sprawling facility housing the British-styled school.

School fees at Charterhouse Lagos

According to the Charterhouse website, the school charges N2 million.

It says:

"Following registration and validation that your child is eligible to apply, parents will be required to complete a comprehensive application form, submit the following documentation and pay the NGN 2,000,000 application fee."

It was previously reported that the school charges N42 million as primary school fees per annum for primary school kids.

See Sisi's video below:

Reactions to video of Charterhouse school

@Dee said:

"Is the school fees really 42 million or is it just one of google’s bluff ma?"

@Capt.J said:

"My kids attended a school I was paying 3.5m for each child. We moved to Canada and my kids got better education in a free public school!! Our education system glorify money, not education."

@VangeSolarBoy said:

"See school na. We have the money to build schools like this oh. But snake swallowed the money. Sad."

Charterhouse explain why school fees is high

Charterhouse Lagos, a private British school, had defended its high school fees of N42 million per annum and N2 million application fee.

The school's director of communications, Damilola Olatunbosun, argued that parents seeking quality education understand that it comes at a cost and are not deterred by the fees.

Despite criticism, the school has no plans to reduce its fees, emphasising that it provides value for money and offers a unique educational experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng