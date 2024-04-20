Charterhouse Lagos, a private British school, has defended its high school fees of N42 million per annum and N2 million application fee

The school's director of communications, Damilola Olatunbosun, argued that parents seeking quality education understand that it comes at a cost and are not deterred by the fees

Despite criticism, the school has no plans to reduce its fees, emphasising that it provides value for money and offers a unique educational experience

Lagos, Nigeria - Charterhouse Lagos, a private-owned British school newly opened in Lagos, has explained why it charges N42 million as school fees per annum for each primary school student and N2 million as an application fee.

Some Nigerians on social media have criticised the amount the primary school is charging, describing it as extremely outrageous, especially in an economy such as Nigeria’s, where the majority of citizens wallow in abject poverty, and the minimum wage is just N30,000 per month.

We are not just any school, Charterhouse Lagos says

Reacting to the development via an interview with Nigerian Tribune, Charterhouse's director of communications, admissions and marketing, Damilola Olatunbosun, explained why the school has to charge up to that amount.

He said while people have the right to express their opinions and feelings on their fees, parents interested in bringing their children to Charterhouse are not complaining.

“Charterhouse is not just like every other school anywhere globally but a prestigious and value-driven world-class educational institution that parents, who love quality and second-to-none education, will always want their children to be," Olatunbosun said.

Charterhouse Lagos: Many parents have shown interest

Speaking further, Olatunbosun said since the school was officially launched last September, many parents have shown interest in enrolling their children.

He said most parents interested in the school are not surprised about the fees as it is within what they can afford.

“Some parents are here in Nigeria and some based abroad. And they know the quality of education we will give to their children. It is about value and not whether the fees is high or not.

“They know it will cost them more if they are to send their children abroad and get the same quality and value we will give them here in Nigeria. The foreign exchange and the associated costs as well as nearness," he added.

Olatunbosun also stated that the school's facilities and quality of education on par with top UK-based schools.

According to him, the school aims to offer a British-style education with a multicultural twist, immersed in Nigerian culture.

“We are building on 70 hectares of land in Lekki and it will cost us over $150 million at completion and that is why we are very sure that by the time we are done, people will appreciate us better," he said.

“So, those who want quality and familiar with Charterhouse know why their children must come to our school."

Will Charterhouse Lagos reduce the fees?

Asked whether the school would now likely adjust its fees downward, particularly due to the wide criticism, the school’s spokesman reiterated that parents coming to enrol their children know and understand that accessing quality education will not come cheap.

He said Charterhouse is providing value for money.

Charterhouse has produced 5 prime ministers in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a media consultant to Charterhouse, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the school has produced five prime ministers and top politicians in the United Kingdom.

“The fee has been institutionalised for over 400 years and has produced five prime ministers, and top politicians in the UK. The Father of George Washington went to Charterhouse and that is the kind of legacy they are bringing to Nigeria," he said.

