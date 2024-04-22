Omoyele Sowore, a human rights activist and politician, has claimed that some of those whose children attended Charterhouse Lagos are politicians who diverted public funds

Sowore stated that some of the funds they diverted were meant to rebuild primary school education in Nigeria, but the funds were diverted to send their children to expensive schools

The former presidential candidate then posited that Nigerians should not be angry with the school for charging that much but should channel their anger against the political class

Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 election, has shared pictures of classrooms and campuses of Nigeria's most expensive primary school.

Sowore, a rights activist and journalist, in a tweet on Monday, April 22, disclosed that some of those whose children attend the primary school that charges N42 million per annum are those who built substandard primary schools across the country.

The activist posited that primary school classrooms should be described as public primary schools in Nigeria, one of the largest oil-producing countries in the world, adding that the nationwide outrage should be against the political class and not the school.

He alleged that the political class had ruined the public education system in Nigeria and had redirected the funds meant for the rehabilitation of Nigeria's education system to send their wards to expensive primary schools.

The tweet reads in part:

"The outrage should actually be against the Nigerian political class that ruined public education institutions and diverted the funds from there to send their own kids to expensive private schools and also build themselves mansions that are swankier than the classrooms you see here."

Charterhouse Lagos, a primary school in the commercial city of Nigeria, has been on the news for charging N42 million annually. Many Nigerians have condemned the development, but the school has come out to justify the exorbitant fees.

