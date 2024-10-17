19-Year-Old Lady Graduates With First Class after Her Lecturer Told Her She Couldn't Pass His Course
- A young Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours
- The 19-year-old lady graduated with a first class degree against all odds and proved her lecturer wrong
- She shared one of her low moments in school and the discouraging remark a lecturer made to her
A Nigerian lady, @1bilate, has bagged a first class degree at 19. The fresh graduate took to social media platform TikTok to celebrate her academic feat.
In a video, she wore an academic gown as she filmed herself. @1bilate appreciated God for coming through for her.
She recalled having 3 D's in a semester and added that a lecturer told her she could not pass his course.
Against all odds, she proved the academic wrong. Words layered on her TikTok video read:
"Graduating with a first class at 19 because life didn't end when I had 3 D's in one semester and a lecturer told me I couldn't pass his course."
Watch her video below:
People celebrate lady
Ijomone Ejiroghene ❤️💫 said:
"Congratulations 🎉.. your testimony shows that God is greater than them."
Jessy said:
"Congratulations to you ♥️you will keep moving higher."
Gift said:
"Congratulations this shall be my story."
Annie_bbie said:
"Awwwn 🥹 congratulations 👏👏 more wins to you."
Bola!😽 said:
"If God be for you, who can be against you literally!"
Nkem said:
"The encouragement you’ve given me mehn."
ESSENCEBYBELZ said:
"Tapping into your testimony love."
