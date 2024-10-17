A young Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours

The 19-year-old lady graduated with a first class degree against all odds and proved her lecturer wrong

She shared one of her low moments in school and the discouraging remark a lecturer made to her

A Nigerian lady, @1bilate, has bagged a first class degree at 19. The fresh graduate took to social media platform TikTok to celebrate her academic feat.

She proved her lecturer wrong. Photo Credit: @1bilate

In a video, she wore an academic gown as she filmed herself. @1bilate appreciated God for coming through for her.

She recalled having 3 D's in a semester and added that a lecturer told her she could not pass his course.

Against all odds, she proved the academic wrong. Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"Graduating with a first class at 19 because life didn't end when I had 3 D's in one semester and a lecturer told me I couldn't pass his course."

Watch her video below:

People celebrate lady

Lady graduates with first class at 19

