19-Year-Old Lady Graduates With First Class after Her Lecturer Told Her She Couldn't Pass His Course
People

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A young Nigerian lady has expressed excitement online after completing her undergraduate studies with flying colours
  • The 19-year-old lady graduated with a first class degree against all odds and proved her lecturer wrong
  • She shared one of her low moments in school and the discouraging remark a lecturer made to her

A Nigerian lady, @1bilate, has bagged a first class degree at 19. The fresh graduate took to social media platform TikTok to celebrate her academic feat.

Lady who is 19 bags first class, proves her lecturer wrong
She proved her lecturer wrong. Photo Credit: @1bilate
Source: TikTok

In a video, she wore an academic gown as she filmed herself. @1bilate appreciated God for coming through for her.

She recalled having 3 D's in a semester and added that a lecturer told her she could not pass his course.

Against all odds, she proved the academic wrong. Words layered on her TikTok video read:

"Graduating with a first class at 19 because life didn't end when I had 3 D's in one semester and a lecturer told me I couldn't pass his course."

Watch her video below:

People celebrate lady

Ijomone Ejiroghene ❤️💫 said:

"Congratulations 🎉.. your testimony shows that God is greater than them."

Jessy said:

"Congratulations to you ♥️you will keep moving higher."

Gift said:

"Congratulations this shall be my story."

Annie_bbie said:

"Awwwn 🥹 congratulations 👏👏 more wins to you."

Bola!😽 said:

"If God be for you, who can be against you literally!"

Nkem said:

"The encouragement you’ve given me mehn."

ESSENCEBYBELZ said:

"Tapping into your testimony love."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a 19-year-old lady had graduated from Babcock University with a first class in software engineering.

Lady graduates with first class at 19

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 19-year-old lady had bagged a first class degree.

She said she studied accounting and displayed the numerous awards she was given for her academic excellence.

A count of the award plaques shows that they are 14 in number. A lot of Nigerians praised her. She told her followers that she graduated from Adeleke University and that she entered the school at the age of 15.

Source: Legit.ng

