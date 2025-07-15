The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has postponed interviews originally scheduled for 15th July 2025 due to a national holiday declared in honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has officially postponed interviews originally slated for Tuesday, 15th July 2025, in response to the Federal Government’s declaration of a public holiday honouring the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement released by PTDF Management, it was confirmed that candidates affected by the schedule change would be individually notified of the revised interview date, time, and venue.

According to the notice, PTDF advised all affected individuals to monitor their email inboxes and consult the official PTDF website for further updates and instructions.

The PTDF expressed regret over any inconvenience caused, emphasising the importance of paying national tribute to the legacy of President Buhari, whose contributions to Nigeria continue to be celebrated.

Management clarified the scope of the adjustment, stating:

“PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT ALL OTHER CANDIDATES ARE UNAFFECTED BY THIS DEVELOPMENT AND ARE EXPECTED TO ATTEND THEIR INTERVIEWS AS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED”

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to a smooth and transparent interview process for all applicants and thanked stakeholders for their understanding during the period of national mourning.

