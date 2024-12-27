Ohene Amoah Junior, a first-class graduate from the University of Education, Winneba-Ghana, shares his inspiring journey of perseverance despite financial and academic challenges

He highlights the importance of surrounding oneself with positive influences and maintaining faith

His dedication and resilience have opened doors to numerous opportunities, shaping his aspirations to transform lives across Africa and beyond

Ohene Amoah Junior, a name now resonant with academic brilliance, narrates a story about his undergraduate journey that traverses the terrains of determination, challenges, and ultimate triumph.

Graduating with First Class Honors in Bachelor of Arts Geography Education with Political Science from the University of Education, Winneba-Ghana, he achieved a notable CGPA of 3.65 out of 4.0.

First class graduate shares his academic story. Photo credit: Ohene Amoah Junior/Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Relentless Effort to Succeed

The achievement, he told Legit.ng, was not handed to him on a silver platter but was the fruit of relentless effort and an unyielding spirit.

From the moment he set foot in the academic world, Ohene knew that his journey would be fraught with obstacles. Yet, the road ahead was filled with more daunting challenges—financial difficulties loomed large.

He told Legit.ng:

“I remember it got to some point where I had to follow my dad to the bank for just GH¢2,000.00 loan before I could settle my fees. It was such an embarrassing moment but I really thank God for that.”

In the face of these challenges, Ohene found solace and strength in his faith and his close-knit circle of friends.

Life of Impact

Surrounding himself with individuals who shared his academic ambitions, he dedicated his time to effective study and collaborative learning.

The first class graduate envisions a future where he is recognized as a transformative figure, positively impacting lives across Africa and beyond.

On advise, he said:

“The only advice I’d give to someone who wants to achieve academic excellence is to have a positive mindset that they can do it and work towards the goal.”

120 Bags First Class Degrees

Legit.ng reported that Rivers State University has announced that it will award a total of 120 First Class Degrees during its 36th convocation ceremony scheduled for this weekend.

The institution also revealed that the event will mark the graduation of the first set of Nursing graduates, with a total of 8,920 students set to graduate overall.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng