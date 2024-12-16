The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has announced the winner of its Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition

16-year-old student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Ojedele Jesuferanmi Emmanuel, was declared the winner

The 200-level student of architecture received ₦1 million cash prize, a brand-new laptop, and a golden plaque

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yenagoa, Bayelsa state - A 200-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Ojedele Jesuferanmi Emmanuel, has emerged as the winner of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Annual National Undergraduate Essay Competition for the 2024 edition.

The 16-year-old architecture student was given ₦1 million cash prize, a brand-new laptop, and a golden plaque.

Ojedele was given ₦1 million cash prize, a brand-new laptop, and a golden plaque. Photo credit: FUTA

Source: Facebook

The award ceremony took place at the 8th award and prize-giving ceremony held at the NCDMB Tower, Ox-Bow Lake, Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Miracle Okoli, a The second position was clinched by a 200-level Law student at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, from Anambra state.

According to The Nation, the 23-year-old received ₦750,000, a brand-new laptop, and a plaque.

The third position went to 19-year-old Okogbe Mary, a student at Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.

The 200-level student of Electrical Engineering with a current CGPA of 4.93 received ₦500,000, a brand-new laptop, and a plaque.

Legit.ng recalls that Tehilah Oluchukwu Isimah of Everest Heights Int’l Academy emerged as the overall winner of the 14th National Essay Competition.

16-year-old Isimah secured a N7.5 million educational grant.

This year’s competition organised by the UBA Foundation saw over 10,000 entries, with participants addressing the impact of carbon emissions on climate change in Nigeria.

FUTA graduate with 5.0 GPA bags First Class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a FUTA graduate was celebrated for her academic success as she bagged first class with a 5.0 GPA from the university.

Revealing that she maintained a strong GPA five times in school, many said her brilliance is rare.

Among those who congratulated her were a few Nigerians who offered her advice on what they thought would help her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng