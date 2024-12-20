The naira strengthened in value against the United States dollar in the official foreign exchange market

New data show that the naira bounced back from the previous day's loss to appreciate by N12.82 against the dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria has also released the latest exchange rates for the naira against other foreign currencies

The value of the Nigerian currency appreciated to N1,541.38/$1 in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) as of Thursday, December 19.

The latest exchange rate represents an improvement of 0.18% or N12.82 compared to the preceding trading day’s N1,554.20/$1.

According to data from FMDQ Securities, participants in the market on Thursday priced the dollar as high as N1,548.75 and as low as N1,530.50 before it settled at the closing rate of N1,541.38/$1.

In a similar vein, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that the naira appreciated against the pound sterling in the official market yesterday by N17.84, trading at N1,936.23/£1 compared to the preceding session’s N1,954.07/£1.

Additionally, against the euro, the naira strengthened by N77.46 to quote at N1,537.43/€1, versus the midweek closing rate of N1,614.89/€1.

It was also good news for the naira in the black market, as the exchange rate settled at N1,650/$1, in contrast to the previous day’s closing value of N1,666/$1.

Here is a snapshot of naira exchange rate

Pounds Sterling: N1,936.23

Euro: N1,598.77

Swiss Franc: N1,711.86

Yen: N9.78

CFA: N2.46

WAUA: N2,017.98

Riyal: N408.94

Danish Krona: N214.24

SDR: N2,016.79

Yuan/Renminbi: N210.70

South African Rand: N83.87

Tinubu raises hope of stronger naira in 2025

Legit.ng, in a previous report, revealed that President Bola Tinubu has projected that the naira will strengthen further against the US dollar in 2025.

He made this declaration while presenting the 2025 budget to the National Assembly.

In his address, the President noted that he expects the naira exchange rate to drop to N1,500/$1 in 2025.

